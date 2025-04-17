Time Running Out For Gautam Gambhir And Rohit Sharma? IND's Tour Of ENG Likely To Decide The Fate Of Captain And Head Coach

India tour of England: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in no mood to take India's defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy this year. Earlier this year, Rohit Sharma and his men lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series to Australia 'Down Under' by a margin of 3-1. The impact of this loss was severe. The Indian team lost its almost assured place in the World Test Championship 2025 Final.

India's Tour Of England Likely To Decide Rohit Sharma And Gautam Gambhir 's Fate

Indian Test captain Rohit Sharma's performance with the bat was far from satisfactory. The Indian captain batted in several positions, but he failed to deliver. By the end of the Australia tour, things got so severe that Rohit had to bench himself in the final BGT Test match that was played in Sydney.

The BCCI has now reportedly sacked assistant coach Abhishek Nayar and fielding coach T. Dilip. Nayar closely worked with Gambhir in the Kolkata Knight Riders setup during IPL 2024 and was later roped in by the BCCI to work as a support staff member for the Indian cricket team.

The reports of Nayar being sacked indicate towards the fact that the BCCI will be closely monitoring the performance of the team in the England series. Rohit Sharma is still a very good white-ball player, but as far as his Test match credentials go, it has been far from satisfactory.

A new WTC cycle is starting from the month of June, which will go on till 2027. Rohit Sharma's performance in the India vs England Test series will decide his fate as the Indian Test captain and player.

BCCI In No Mood To Give Respite To India's Test Team

Soon after the 3-1 drubbing against Australia, the BCCI reportedly issued a 10-point diktat with emphasis on international players competing in domestic cricket and limiting the access of players' family members. India did win the Champions Trophy a month later, but it doesn't feel like the BCCI is giving any respite to the stakeholders of the Indian Test team.