WWE Teases Fans With Cryptic 'Rock' Post, Sparks Speculations Of The 'Final Boss' Making An Appearance At WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania weekend is almost here, and the WWE is leaving no stone unturned to make this event a grand one. WrestleMania is WWE's biggest pay-per-view of the year, and it is a celebration of the industry's top talents showcasing their skills on the grandest stage of them all.

WrestleMania is also famous for its cameos and how the legendary superstars walk down the ramp to entertain the WWE Universe. The Chief Content Officer (CCO) of the WWE, Triple H, has booked some of the biggest superstars of the industry to make WrestleMania 41 a grand affair.

Last year, WrestleMania XL set a new benchmark in the sports entertainment industry as it shattered multiple records all at once. According to the industry, WrestleMania XL was one of the greatest WrestleManias of all time. The genius of Triple H to have two high-octane matches in the main events of both nights worked like magic. The return of The Rock to team up with his cousin Reigns reaped huge rewards for the WWE.

WWE Teases Fans With A Post featuring Dwayne Johnson

Despite the match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena, the fans have been extremely curious about The Rock's situation. The People's Champ hasn't shown up on the 'Road to WrestleMania', and this has left the fans surprised. It was Dwayne Johnson who kickstarted the feud between Cena and Rhodes.

Sixteen-time world champion John Cena sold out to 'The Final Boss', aka Dwayne Johnson, and turned heel. With just a few days to go for the WrestleMania weekend, the WWE shared a cryptic post featuring 'The Rock' as the countdown to one of the biggest Manias of all time. This has left the fans excited, as they are expecting the 'Final Boss' to make an appearance in Mania.

John Cena vs Cody Rhodes Likely To Become The Greatest Main Events