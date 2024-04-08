Advertisement

WrestleMania 40: It is over, the story is finished! as Cody Rhodes has ended Roman Reigns streak of 1316 days as the undisputed WWE Universal Champion after defeating him in a dramatic main event.

In one of the greatest matches you will ever see fans were treated with John Cena, The Rock and The Undertaker in action as WWE rolled it back to the nostalgia years.

The Undertaker came to Cody Rhodes rescue and surprised The Rock.

The first entrance was made by John Cena as he came to Cody Rhodes rescue against the Bloodline, but The Rock came and dispatched John Cena with the Rock bottom.

They got The Rock vs John Cena and The Undertaker at WrestleMania in 2024 🥲 pic.twitter.com/JhySSBSleQ — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) April 8, 2024

While John Cena vs The Rock was awesome for the fans, then arrived the moment of the weekend as Undertaker made an appearance much to the shock of WWE Universe.

THE UNDERTAKER IS AT WRESTLE MANIA WTF IS THIS MATCH 😭😭



pic.twitter.com/kZmx2NkWog — Janty (@CFC_Janty) April 8, 2024

In a flash The Undertaker appeared behind the Rock as he was about to unleash on Cody Rhodes with the “Mama Rhodes” belt.

The Undertaker took care of the Rock with a choke slam.