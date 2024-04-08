Updated April 8th, 2024 at 08:34 IST
WrestleMania 40: The Undertaker Surprises The Rock, John Cena returns | WATCH
WrestleMania 40: The grandest WrestleMania in the history of WWE as The Undertaker surprises The Rock and John Cena returns to save Cody Rhodes
WrestleMania 40: It is over, the story is finished! as Cody Rhodes has ended Roman Reigns streak of 1316 days as the undisputed WWE Universal Champion after defeating him in a dramatic main event.
In one of the greatest matches you will ever see fans were treated with John Cena, The Rock and The Undertaker in action as WWE rolled it back to the nostalgia years.
The Undertaker came to Cody Rhodes rescue and surprised The Rock.
The first entrance was made by John Cena as he came to Cody Rhodes rescue against the Bloodline, but The Rock came and dispatched John Cena with the Rock bottom.
While John Cena vs The Rock was awesome for the fans, then arrived the moment of the weekend as Undertaker made an appearance much to the shock of WWE Universe.
In a flash The Undertaker appeared behind the Rock as he was about to unleash on Cody Rhodes with the “Mama Rhodes” belt.
The Undertaker took care of the Rock with a choke slam.
