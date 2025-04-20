WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two: From Match Card To Venue And Timings, Check Out All Details You Need To Know

With Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41 in the history books, there is no time to rest for WWE fans as Night Two of the event that is also known as WrestleMania Sunday is set to take place right after the first night.

WrestleMania has been a two-night event for years now and that seems unlikely to ever change given the nature of the event.

And if Night One featured a number of shocks, Night Two will surely see plenty of similar moments too that will be talked about by WWE fans for years to come.

A heel John Cena will take on WWE undisputed champion Cody Rhodes in what is easily the most anticipated match of the night.

Elsewhere, Becky Lynch is rumoured to return to action in the event and could be Lyra Valkyria's mystery partner for her Women's Tag Team Championship match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

But these aren't the only major matches or events to look out for. Ahead of the mega showcase, let's take a look at all the details you need to know for WrestleMania Sunday.

WWE WrestleMania 41 Match Card (Night 2 - WrestleMania Sunday)

Randy Orton vs. TBD

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Sin City street fight: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

Women's Tag Team Championship match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria and TBD

Fatal four-way match for Intercontinental Championship:Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio

Triple threat match for Women's World Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

Undisputed WWE Championship match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two Timing

The Timings for WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two are as follows:

When Will The WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two Take Place?

WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, 2025 (Sunday, April 20 and Monday, April 21, 2025 in India).

Where Will The WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two Take Place?

WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place at the Allegiant Stadium (Home of the Las Vegas Raiders) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How To Watch WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two LIVE In India ?