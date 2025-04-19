WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One: From Match Card To Venue And Timings, Check Out All Details You Need To Know

WrestleMania 41: The biggest sports entertainment spectacle of the WWE , WrestleMania, is all set to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 41st Showcase of the Immortals happens at the entertainment capital of the world, and mouth-watering match-ups have been put in place. WrestleMania is expected to be an epic event where legacies will be cemented and legends will be made. Mania continues to be a two-night spectacle, with Night One featuring solid matches. Ahead of the mega showcase, let's take a look at all the details you need to know for WrestleMania Saturday.

WrestleMania Night One: Expect EPIC Action At Allegiant Stadium

Four title matches have been put in place on WrestleMania Night One, with some of the wrestling promotion's top superstars all set to feature in the showcase. LA Knight will have a massive challenge when he locks horns against Jacob Fatu for the US title. Jey Uso will face off against Gunther in one of his biggest solo wrestling matches to date, as the World Heavyweight title will be up for grabs. A non-stipulation Women's singles match will be featured after a long time, and it will be personal when Jade Cargill and Naomi battle it out inside the squared circle.

Rey Mysterio is also expected to be in action at Night One when he will face off against El Grande Americano. The Women's championship title match will also be a personal affair as the build-up for Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton has been intense. Both women will put everything on the line for the title.

Night One's Main Event would feature a triple-threat action, which is anticipated to be one of the grandest trios matches ever. CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will face off against each other, and storytelling is expected to be at its peak.

WWE WrestleMania 41 Match Card (Night 1 - WrestleMania Saturday)

Main Event: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins - Triple Threat

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship

Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

LA Knight (c) vs Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship

The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day for the WWE World Tag Team Championship

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One Timing

The Timings for WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One are as follows:

When Will The WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One Take Place?

WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, 2025 (Sunday, April 20 and Monday, April 21, 2025 in India).

Where Will The WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One Take Place?

WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place at the Allegiant Stadium (Home of the Las Vegas Raiders) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How To Watch WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One LIVE In India ?