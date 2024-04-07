×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

WWE WrestleMania Night 1 Results: It's Bloodline Rules for Night 2 as The Rock pins Rhodes for the W

Check out all the recap and results of the action that took place in WrestleMania XL at the Lincoln Financial Field, including the Rock-Reigns vs Rhodes-Rollins

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Roman Reigns, The Rock and Cody Rhodes
Roman Reigns, The Rock and Cody Rhodes | Image: X (Screengrab)
WrestleMania XL Night One delivered perfectly and acted like the perfect feast for the fans. From the start to the end, all the matches and segments did not disappoint by any means. Take a look at the results of all the matches and some major takeaways and highlights of Night 1 of the showcase of the immortals.

Also Read: WrestleMania: Is Cody Rhodes set to Win vs Roman Reigns CONFIRMED? Michael Cole slips MAJOR leak

WWE SmackDown Results

  • Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley (c) (WWE Women’s World Championship): Rhea Ripley wins by pinfall with Riptide, retaining the WWE Women’s World Championship.
  • #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. Awesome Truth (R-Truth & the Miz) vs. Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor (c) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) (WWE Raw Tag Team / SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder Match): Grayson Waller and Austin Theory win the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship by retrieving the titles, while Awesome Truth wins the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship by retrieving the titles.
  • Andrade & Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar: Andrade & Rey Mysterio win by pinfall with a frog splash from Rey on Santos Escobar.
  • “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso: Jey Uso wins by pinfall with the diving splash.
  • Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Asuka, Dakota Kai, & Kairi Sane): Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, & Naomi win by pinfall with Jaded from Cargill on Dakota Kai.
  • GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn (WWE Intercontinental Championship): Sami Zayn wins by pinfall with the Helluva Kick, becoming your new WWE Intercontinental Champion
  • “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes & Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. The Bloodline (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson & Roman Reigns): Roman Reigns and The Rock defeat Rhodes and Rollins after Rock hit a People's elbow on Cody, making it Bloodline Rules for Night two at the Rhodes vs Reigns Undisputed Universal Championship title match.

Also Read: Drew McIntyre gives a COLOSSAL update on his WWE future, declares the sole condition to retain him

WWE SmackDown: Highlights of the Night

  • To open WrestleMania, Coco Jones sings the Star-Spangled Banner. 
  • Triple H makes his entrance. He gets on his mic and welcomes us to a new time, a new era, and WrestleMania.
  • Rhea Ripley made her entrance with Pennslyvania's own 'Motionless in White' performing her theme song.
  • NFL and Philadelphia Eagles legends Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson ran interference in the Rey-Andrade vs Dom-Escobar match as he took out Dirty Dominik.
  • Sami Zayn broke GUNTHER's 666-DAY Intercontinental Championship reign at the Linc.
  • Jey Uso walked out with LIL WAYNE and made his entrance. The aura was unmatched.
  • WWE GMs Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis announced the attendance for Night 1 at the Linc, which stands at 72,543.
  • Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson utilized his benefit from being the board member of TKO as he threatened referee Chad Patton that he would fire him if he did not follow his orders.
  • Roman Reigns mistakenly hit The Rock with a spear, and the Brahma Bull's reaction was priceless.

The sole match that could not deliver up to expectations was the brother vs brother match between Jimmy and Jey Uso, as it lacked some chemistry. Nevertheless, the show was packed and had entertaining matches that kept the fans hooked to their seats. It is just night one as another set of action is all set to take place on night two of WrestleMania at the Lincoln Financial Field.

Published April 7th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

