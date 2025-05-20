Zoey Stark's Freak Injury During WWE RAW Match Caused Significant Change Of Plan, Massive Update Emerges

WWE superstar Zoey Stark suffered a knee injury during the Money In The Bank Qualifier match, which put her back on the shelf. However, the superstar's injury caused significant changes to the match-up in which she was competing on the May 19 edition of Monday Night RAW in Greenville, NC. Her injury led to significant changes in the match.

WWE Changed Plans After Zoey Stark's Injury

During Monday Night RAW's Women's match, Zoey Stark lined up for a missile dropkick to Kairi Sane but landed awkwardly on her knee. Stark was in action in a Money In The Bank Qualifier match against Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane.

After the botched landing, Stark looked in grave pain and required immediate assistance from the medical staff. As soon as the action went into a break, Zoey was taken out of the match, leading it to become a singles match between Ripley and Sane. It was Zoey Stark's first match since January on RAW, as she had been featured in the Main Event and WWE Speed.

Notably, Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer has reported that the actual plan for the match was for Zoey Stark to take the pin, which had to be changed after her injury. Kairi Sane took the pinfall, and it wasn't originally planned to do so since it was her first match since making a return. But the WWE had no other choice, and they did what they had to do.

"Sane lost her first match back, which was obviously not the plan. They had no choice, they had to do what they had to do."

What's The Update On Zoey Stark's Injury?

The injury that Zoey Stark suffered is indeed frustrating for her start-stop career in the WWE. What is more frustrating is that it is the same knee which she had suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus back in 2021. The injury kept her out of action for a significant amount of time.