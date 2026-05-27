AI Adoption Moves Beyond Pilot Projects as Companies Reshape Hiring and Operations

Artificial intelligence adoption across Indian enterprises is rapidly moving beyond experimental pilot projects, with companies increasingly deploying AI tools across hiring, employee training, operational planning, and workforce management.

That shift emerged as a major theme during the second day of SHRMTech26 in Mumbai, where executives from sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, banking, telecom, and enterprise software discussed how AI is being integrated into day-to-day business functions rather than remaining confined to standalone technology teams.

Several sessions focused on how HR departments are becoming one of the biggest testing grounds for AI implementation. Companies are increasingly using AI systems for recruitment workflows, employee coaching, personalised learning, and workforce planning. Speakers at the conference said organisations are now focusing less on AI experimentation and more on measurable deployment tied directly to productivity and operational outcomes.

Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM India, APAC & MENA, said the future of work would depend on how leaders use technology to scale human potential.

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Executives also highlighted how industries such as manufacturing and healthcare are integrating AI into broader enterprise transformation strategies. Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO of Mahindra & Mahindra’s Auto and Farm Sector, said companies now need to align technology, talent, and business strategy together rather than treating digitisation as a separate initiative.

Discussions at the conference also reflected a wider shift happening across India’s corporate sector, where companies are increasingly restructuring roles around AI-assisted workflows while simultaneously investing in reskilling and employee training.

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Another recurring theme was the growing focus on practical implementation over theoretical AI discussions. Shaakun Khanna, Head of AI & Transformation at SHRM India, said many organisations are now transitioning from pilot-stage projects to production-scale AI deployment focused on real business use cases.

Panels featuring executives from companies including Siemens Healthineers, BPCL, Oracle, Reliance Industries, and Godrej Industries also discussed how leadership structures are evolving as organisations integrate AI systems into business decision-making, operations, and employee management.