Jio Launches ₹200 OTT Pass With YouTube Premium, Prime Video, JioHotstar and 15 Streaming Apps

Reliance Jio has launched a new ₹200 OTT Pass that bundles subscriptions to 15 streaming platforms, over 1,000 live TV channels, 30GB of high-speed data, and unlimited 5G access into a single 28-day pack. The plan is now available across MyJio, Jio.com, retail stores, and third-party recharge platforms for users with an active base prepaid plan.

The OTT Bundle

The ₹200 Jio OTT Pass includes access to platforms such as YouTube Premium, Prime Video Mobile Edition, JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood, SonyLiv, ZEE5, Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Sun NXT, FanCode, Hoichoi, Chaupal, Planet Marathi, Tarang Plus, and several regional streaming services.

The inclusion of YouTube Premium is particularly notable because standalone YouTube Premium subscriptions themselves already cost significantly more per month. Jio appears to be using aggressive bundling to make the overall proposition look far more attractive than traditional individual subscriptions.

The company says the combined benefits are worth nearly ₹1,500 monthly, although actual value depends heavily on how many services users genuinely consume.

Advertisement

Live TV Is Quietly Becoming Important Again

Alongside OTT apps, the plan also includes access to more than 1,000 live TV channels through JioTV, including over 150 paid channels from broadcasters such as Sony, Star, Sun TV Network, Warner Bros. Discovery, and ETV.

This is important because telecom operators increasingly see live television and OTT services as complementary rather than competing products.

Advertisement

The Data Component Is Smaller Than It First Appears

The pack includes 30GB of high-speed data alongside unlimited 5G access tied to the validity of the user's existing base plan.

Interestingly, Jio's public recharge listings currently also reference a ₹200 “Mega Content Add-On” pack offering lower standalone data allocation with similar OTT benefits, suggesting the company may be restructuring or expanding its entertainment-focused recharge portfolio.

The key detail here is that this is not a complete standalone prepaid plan. Users still need an active base recharge to activate the OTT Pass.

The Telecom Industry Is Quietly Becoming a Subscription Business

The bigger story here is not the ₹200 price tag itself. It is how aggressively telecom companies are moving toward bundled subscription economics.

Mobile data has become heavily commoditised in India. Price competition alone no longer creates enough differentiation. Entertainment partnerships, exclusive content, and digital ecosystem benefits now matter just as much as raw data allowances.