Amazon Launches Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio in India With Dolby Atmos, Better Bass

Amazon has launched the Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio smart speakers in India, expanding its Echo portfolio with a stronger focus on premium audio and smart home automation. The new devices are priced at ₹10,999 and ₹23,999, respectively, and are now available through Amazon India and Flipkart.

Echo Dot Max Gets Bigger Audio Upgrades

The Echo Dot Max is Amazon’s most powerful Echo Dot model so far. According to the company, the speaker delivers nearly three times the bass compared to the Echo Dot 5th Gen and introduces the first two-way speaker system in the Echo Dot lineup.

Amazon says the redesigned internal audio architecture doubles the air space inside the speaker, allowing deeper bass performance and improved room-filling sound. The device includes a dedicated woofer for low frequencies and a separate tweeter for sharper high notes.

The Echo Dot Max will be available in Graphite, Amethyst, and Glacier White colour options.

Advertisement

Echo Studio Adds Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos

The new Echo Studio focuses more heavily on immersive audio experiences. Amazon says the speaker supports room-adapting spatial audio and Dolby Atmos, allowing the device to optimise sound output based on room acoustics. The Echo Studio combines a high-excursion woofer with three full-range drivers designed to create wider sound dispersion across a room.

The speaker also gets a new compact spherical design with a fabric finish intended to maintain acoustic transparency while reducing overall size compared to earlier Echo Studio models.

Advertisement

Amazon Is Pushing Smart Home Automation More Aggressively

Both speakers include Amazon’s new Omnisense technology, a sensor platform that uses audio, ultrasound, Wi-Fi radar, motion sensing, and temperature detection to automate smart home routines. The devices also support multiple connectivity standards, including Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Matter, Thread, and Bluetooth, allowing users to control compatible lights, fans, air conditioners, plugs, and other smart appliances directly through Alexa.

Interestingly, the Echo Dot Max becomes the first Echo Dot device to include a built-in smart home hub.

New AZ3 Chips Power Both Devices