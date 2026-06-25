Amazon Pledges $48 Billion for India by 2030, Adds $13 Billion More For AI And Cloud After Jassy-Modi Meeting

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today, where he reaffirmed the company's long-term commitment to India and unveiled a fresh round of investment plans worth tens of billions of dollars.

A Bigger Bet on AI and Cloud

Jassy announced that Amazon will pour in an additional $13 billion to grow its AI and cloud infrastructure in India by 2030. Combined with earlier commitments, this brings Amazon's total planned AI and cloud spending in the country to more than $21 billion between 2026 and 2030. That scale of investment now places Amazon among the largest global players investing in AI and cloud infrastructure anywhere in India.

The money will go toward expanding AWS data center capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad, giving Indian startups, large companies, and government bodies access to custom AI chips, managed AI tools, and secure cloud services to build and scale faster. Hundreds of thousands of Indian businesses and government agencies including the National Health Authority, Government e-Marketplace, Apollo Tyres, Delhivery, Physics Wallah, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank that already run their AI systems on AWS, and this expansion is expected to support even more of that demand.

The Bigger Picture: $48 Billion Over Five Years

This new AI and cloud commitment is part of a much larger plan. Amazon says it will invest a total of $48 billion in India between 2026 and 2030, a number that comes just six months, after the company had already announced $35 billion in fresh India investments. Once this is added to everything Amazon has invested in the country since 2010, the company's cumulative spending in India will cross $88 billion by 2030.

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That makes Amazon not just one of the largest AI and cloud investors in India, but also the largest foreign investor in the country, the biggest enabler of ecommerce exports, and one of India's largest job creators.

What India Gets Out of It

Amazon has tied its investment plans directly to the Indian government's own priorities. By 2030, the company has pledged to:

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Support more than 3.8 million jobs across the country

Enable $80 billion in total ecommerce exports

Bring AI tools and benefits to 15 million small businesses

Provide AI education to 4 million students in government schools

Since entering India, Amazon says it has already helped digitize 12 million small businesses, enabled over $20 billion in ecommerce exports, supported 2.8 million jobs, and trained more than 10 million Indians in cloud computing skills.

Faster Deliveries, More Warehouses

On the ecommerce side, Amazon plans to keep expanding its delivery network this year, with more than 20 new fulfillment centers and over 100 new last-mile delivery stations coming up across the country. The goal is to bring faster and more dependable deliveries to customers everywhere, especially in smaller tier 3 and tier 4 cities, with delivery options ranging from minutes to next-day.

A New Welfare Program for Delivery Workers

Alongside its business investments, Amazon also announced "Sammaan," a new welfare program built specifically for the delivery associates who power its ecommerce and quick commerce operations. The program includes:

Scholarships for the education of delivery associates' children

Help accessing government welfare and financial inclusion schemes

Comprehensive insurance coverage

On-road safety measures

Expansion of "Ashray" rest centers to 250 locations this year, open to any delivery associate in the industry, not just Amazon's own workforce

Part of Amazon India's recently announced $300 million investment in operations and worker welfare will go toward funding and scaling up this program.

Speaking about the announcement, Jassy said: "We came to India over a decade ago and have since been serving customers, sellers, developers, start-ups and enterprises through our different businesses." He added that Amazon's priorities in India closely match the country's own goals around AI access, digitizing small businesses, job creation, and exports, and said the company sees itself as a long-term partner in India's growth story, inspired by the Prime Minister's vision of a developed and self-reliant India.

Amazon's Scale in India Today

Amazon.in now serves more than 100 million customers and works with over 1.7 million sellers across the country, offering deliveries in minutes, hours, or the next day in nearly every pin code. The company says 85% of its new customers and over 65% of its orders now come from tier 2 and tier 3 cities, with everyday essentials making up nearly half of everything it ships.

Prime, Amazon's paid membership program, continues to grow rapidly as well, with its member base expected to double compared to 2023 and more than 70% of new members coming from outside major metro cities. Prime Video has also become one of the biggest drivers of new Prime sign-ups, now standing as India's largest streaming platform for exclusive original content, bringing together Prime Video and Amazon MX Player under one roof.