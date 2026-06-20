Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • Tech News /
  • Amazon Points to Water Conservation Steps in India Amid Data Centre Scrutiny

Amazon Points to Water Conservation Steps in India Amid Data Centre Scrutiny

The US-based company announced it had turned "water positive" in India this year - meaning it returns more water to communities than it uses across ​its operations.

Thomson Reuters
  • Facebook Share Icon
  • Twitter Share Icon
  • WhatsApp Share Icon
 
Follow : Google News Icon
US-Iran War Attack on Amazon
Amazon said its India operations have turned "water positive." | Image: ANI

Amazon said on Friday its Indian operations had reached a major milestone in water conservation, at a ​time when global tech giants face increasing pressure over their ‌expansion of resource-hungry AI data centres.

The US-based company announced it had turned "water positive" in India this year - meaning it returns more water to communities than it uses across ​its operations, which include data centres, corporate offices and warehouses. It said ​it accomplished the goal a year earlier than planned, both by ⁠reducing water use at its facilities and through projects such as ​watershed restoration and efficient irrigation.

Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet's Google are among companies that ​are facing shareholder and activist pushback over the environmental impact of data centre projects, Reuters reported earlier this year.

Amazon has set a goal to become water positive globally in its ​data centre operations by 2030. The company said it does not use ​water to cool its Indian data centres.

Advertisement

The issue of water is particularly acute in ‌India, ⁠which is home to 18% of the global population but only 4% of the world's freshwater resources. The summer generally brings shortages and rationing, and this year is particularly severe, with a strong El Nino resulting in weak monsoon rains.

Among ​the hardest hit ​states are Karnataka, ⁠home to tech-hub Bengaluru, and Maharashtra, where financial capital Mumbai is located. Mumbai, with a population of 13 million, ​has just 40 days' worth of water left, authorities ​said this ⁠week.

Advertisement

Amazon is expanding its footprint in India, where it plans to invest more than $35 billion by 2030 to boost AI capabilities and exports.

Its cloud services provider, Amazon ⁠Web ​Services, plans to invest about $8.2 billion in ​Maharashtra, India's information technology ministry said last year. Microsoft and Google have also announced sizeable data centre investments ​in India over the past year.

Published By:
 Shubham Verma
Published On:
AlsoRead
Also Read
10 Father's Day Tech Gift Ideas That Dad Will Actually Use
Apple Explains Why watchOS 27 Drops Support for Five Older Apple Watch Models
Researchers Discover 'usbliter8' Exploit That Permanently Affects Millions of Older iPhones