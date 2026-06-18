Amazon Prime Day 2026 Announced: Sale to Run From July 4-6 With Over 500 New Launches

Amazon India has announced the dates for the 10th edition of Prime Day, confirming that its annual shopping event will run from July 4 to July 6. The three-day sale will offer Prime members access to deals, new product launches, bank discounts, and exclusive entertainment content as the company marks a decade of Prime Day in India.

This year's event will span 72 hours, making it one of the biggest Prime Day editions yet. Amazon said Prime members will get access to more than 500 new product launches from over 100 Indian and global brands, alongside what it describes as the lowest prices of the year across several categories.

Discounts on Smartphones, Laptops, Fashion, and More

According to Amazon, the sale will feature offers across smartphones, laptops, fashion, home appliances, kitchen products, beauty items, toys, and everyday essentials. Participating brands include OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi, Asus, HP, Lenovo, Adidas, Allen Solly, Lego, and several others.

Prime members using SBI and Axis Bank credit cards will be eligible for up to 10 per cent instant savings on purchases and EMI transactions. Customers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card will continue to receive unlimited 5 per cent cashback.

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Amazon Introduces AI-Powered 'Prime Playback'

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Prime Day in India, Amazon is launching 'Prime Playback', an AI-powered personalised experience that allows users to revisit their Prime journey.

The feature will generate a customised video showcasing a member's shopping history, streaming habits, savings milestones, and other highlights from their time as a Prime subscriber. Prime Playback will begin rolling out to select Prime members from June 18.

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The company is also highlighting its AI-powered shopping tools, including Rufus, Lens AI, AI Review Highlights, Quick View, and Buying Guides, which are designed to help customers discover products, compare options, and make purchase decisions more easily.

Prime Membership Discounts Ahead of the Sale

Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is offering discounts on its Prime membership plans. New customers can purchase an annual Prime membership for ₹999 instead of ₹1,499 for a limited period. Prime Lite is available for ₹599, down from ₹799, while the Prime Shopping Edition has been reduced from ₹399 to ₹299.

Prime Video and Alexa Offers Also Announced