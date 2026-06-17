Android 17 Is Here: Google Adds Floating Apps, Screen Reactions, Smarter AI and New Security Features

Google has officially rolled out Android 17, and it’s clear the company wants AI to be at the center of everything you do on your phone.

The update is arriving first on Pixel devices, alongside a new Pixel Drop packed with fresh AI tools, multitasking upgrades, gaming improvements, and stronger security protections. Other eligible Android phones will receive the update later through 2026.

AI Takes Center Stage in Android 17

If Android 16 was about laying the groundwork, Android 17 feels like Google finally showing off what it has been building.

The company is bringing some of its newest AI models directly to Pixel users. That includes Gemini Omni for more advanced multimodal interactions, Lyria 3 for AI-generated music, and AudioLM-powered speech translation tools for newer Pixel devices.

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One of the more interesting additions is video editing through Gemini Omni. Instead of jumping between apps and menus, users can edit videos through a conversation with Gemini.

Lyria 3, meanwhile, can generate original music tracks from simple text prompts or even images.

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Floating Apps Make Multitasking Easier

Android 17 introduces a new feature called Bubbles.

Think of it as turning any app into a floating window that stays on top of everything else. Need notes while replying to messages? Want maps open while browsing? Just convert the app into a bubble and keep moving.

On larger devices, Google has added a dedicated Bubble Bar at the bottom of the screen, making it easier to switch between multiple floating apps without constantly jumping back and forth.

Screen Reactions Bring Creator-Friendly Recording

Google is also taking aim at content creators.

A new Screen Reactions feature lets users record their screen and selfie camera at the same time. That means reaction videos, tutorials, app walkthroughs and commentary clips can be recorded directly from the phone without extra software.

The feature works across apps, websites and videos, making quick content creation much simpler.

Foldable Phones Get a Gaming Upgrade

For foldable devices, Android 17 introduces a dedicated gaming mode.

Games can now run in a split 50-50 layout, with gameplay displayed on the top half of the screen and a dynamic gamepad occupying the bottom half.

Google says memory management improvements should also reduce frame drops and stuttering during graphics-heavy gaming sessions.

New Security Features Focus on Theft Protection

Security receives a major boost in Android 17.

A new “Mark as Lost” option in Find Hub lets users lock a stolen or misplaced phone using biometric protection. Even if someone knows the device passcode, access to personal data and tracking controls remains restricted.

Google has also strengthened Live Threat Detection to better identify scam attempts and suspicious apps.

To make brute-force attacks harder, Android 17 now limits PIN attempts more aggressively and introduces longer waiting periods after repeated failed guesses.

Users can also share only selected contacts with apps instead of granting access to their entire address book.

Pixel Phones Get Extra Features

Alongside Android 17, Pixel devices are receiving several exclusive additions.

Users can now record personalized outgoing voice messages for callers when they’re unavailable. Google’s “Take a Message” feature is also expanding to more countries.

Quick Share is becoming more flexible too. Older Pixel devices, including the Pixel 8a and Pixel 9a, will now support file sharing with Apple’s AirDrop ecosystem.

Emergency Features Arrive on Pixel Watch

Google hasn’t forgotten smartwatches.

The latest Pixel Watch update adds emergency detection tools capable of identifying car crashes, serious falls, and even the absence of a pulse. When triggered, the watch can automatically contact emergency services and designated emergency contacts.

Wear OS 7 Gets Smarter Too

Google also released Wear OS 7, bringing AI upgrades to its smartwatch platform.

Later this summer, users will be able to create personalized widgets simply by describing what they want. Google is also introducing “Personal Intelligence,” allowing Gemini to pull context from apps, messages and activity history to provide more useful assistance.

The company says Wear OS 7 will deliver up to 10% better battery life while also adding support for more advanced automation features.

Android 17 isn’t a flashy redesign. Instead, it’s Google weaving AI deeper into everyday phone use while quietly improving multitasking, gaming, security and smartwatches.

Whether people end up using AI-generated music or conversational video editing every day remains to be seen. But one thing is obvious: Google wants Android to be the place where its newest AI ideas arrive first.