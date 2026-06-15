Anthropic is flying its senior technical staff to Washington in an urgent, face-to-face attempt to fix its fractured relationship with the White House after a national security dispute forced the startup to shut down its most advanced AI models globally.

The crisis erupted on Friday evening when the Commerce Department slapped Anthropic with an emergency export control directive. The order required the company to immediately block all foreign nationals including its own international employees from using its new flagship models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5. Because the startup could not instantly audit the passport of every user on its live platform, it had to make a brutal compliance choice: it pulled the plug entirely, disabling the models for every paying customer on Earth.

The sudden panic in DC centers around a "jailbreak" exploit. Administration officials claim they caught a flaw that allowed testers to bypass Fable 5’s heavy guardrails, forcing the AI to scan source code and expose hidden software vulnerabilities. Terrified that foreign adversaries like China could use the same trick to map out cyber weapons, Washington treated the software like an unexploded digital bomb.

The shutdown catches Anthropic at its most vulnerable moment. The company is currently navigating a separate, bitter legal battle with the Pentagon. Earlier this year, Anthropic opposed allowing its technology to be used by the military for mass domestic surveillance and autonomous weaponry, leading the government to blacklist the company as a "supply chain risk". On top of that, Anthropic has confidentially filed for a US IPO making a prolonged national security blackout the worst possible press for investors.

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Anthropic is publicly pushing back, calling the government's aggressive 90-minute scramble an overreaction to a "misunderstanding". They argue the code flaws exposed by the jailbreak were minor, already known, and easily patchable without triggering a massive product recall. In a sharp public statement, the company warned that pulling commercial products over narrow prompt exploits sets a dangerous precedent that could paralyze American AI innovation.

Anthropic’s engineers have been stuck in virtual damage-control meetings with White House officials all weekend. By sending their top technical team to Washington for direct, in-person talks, the startup is desperately trying to show they are taking the government’s security anxieties seriously, hoping to find a compromise that lets them turn their multi-billion-dollar servers back on.

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