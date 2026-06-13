US Blocks Foreign Access To Anthropic's Most Advanced AI Models, Axios Reports

New Delhi: Anthropic said on Friday it has been ordered ​by the U.S. government to ‌suspend access for all foreign nationals to its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 artificial ​intelligence models, citing national security ​concerns.

The company said it received the ⁠export control directive on Friday ​from the government, which gave no specific ​details of its national security concern.

It is Anthropic's understanding, however, that the government believes ​it has become aware of a ​method of bypassing, or "jailbreaking," Fable 5, according to ‌the ⁠company's statement.

"The net effect of this order is that we must abruptly disable Fable 5 and Mythos 5 ​for all ​our ⁠customers to ensure compliance. Access to all other Anthropic ​models will not be affected," ​Anthropic ⁠said.

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Anthropic added that it believed there was a "misunderstanding" and that it is ⁠working ​to restore access to ​the models as soon as possible.

The announcement marks Anthropic’s latest run-in with the U.S. government after a high-profile clash with the Department of Defense spilled into public view earlier this year.

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After negotiations between the two organizations collapsed, the DOD declared Anthropic a supply chain risk, meaning the company purportedly threatens U.S. national security.