US Blocks Foreign Access To Anthropic's Most Advanced AI Models, Axios Reports
Anthropic announced it has been directed by the U.S. government to suspend access for foreign nationals to its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models due to national security concerns, specifically a potential method to bypass Fable 5. The export control directive requires disabling these models for compliance, though other Anthropic models remain unaffected.
- Tech News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Anthropic said on Friday it has been ordered by the U.S. government to suspend access for all foreign nationals to its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 artificial intelligence models, citing national security concerns.
The company said it received the export control directive on Friday from the government, which gave no specific details of its national security concern.
It is Anthropic's understanding, however, that the government believes it has become aware of a method of bypassing, or "jailbreaking," Fable 5, according to the company's statement.
"The net effect of this order is that we must abruptly disable Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all our customers to ensure compliance. Access to all other Anthropic models will not be affected," Anthropic said.
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Anthropic added that it believed there was a "misunderstanding" and that it is working to restore access to the models as soon as possible.
The announcement marks Anthropic’s latest run-in with the U.S. government after a high-profile clash with the Department of Defense spilled into public view earlier this year.
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After negotiations between the two organizations collapsed, the DOD declared Anthropic a supply chain risk, meaning the company purportedly threatens U.S. national security.
The label has historically been reserved for foreign adversaries, and requires defense contractors to certify that they will not use Anthropic’s Claude models in their work with the military.