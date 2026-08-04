Anthropic to Bring AI Processing to India, Announces New Partnerships

Anthropic has announced plans to let Indian organisations process their AI requests entirely within the country. The company shared this along with a list of new business deals and public projects in India.

In the next few weeks, Claude will be available with what Anthropic calls "in-country inference" in India. This will work through Amazon Bedrock, a platform built by Amazon Web Services (AWS) for running AI systems at large scale. In simple terms, this means that when someone in India sends a request to Claude through the India-based system, that request will be handled by servers located inside India, not sent abroad.

This matters most for banks, insurance companies, telecom firms and government bodies. These organisations often deal with sensitive personal data and are required, either by law or by their own rules, to keep that data inside the country. Until now, this made it hard for them to use AI tools like Claude at full scale. Anthropic says this change removes that barrier.

Anthropic in its statement added that these local deployments come with audit trails and access controls, features that compliance and risk teams usually expect before using AI tools for real business operations.

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Companies Already Using Claude

According to Anthropic, several major Indian companies are already using Claude in different ways. These include:

Axis Bank, for improving engineering work and employee productivity

IndusInd Bank, for building an internal knowledge tool for employees

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which is building an AI platform called AiNxt

Godrej Industries, for app development and business analysis

IT companies TCS, Infosys, Cognizant, and LTIMindtree, which are using Claude in the products and services they build for global clients

Consumer apps like Swiggy and its quick delivery service Instamart, along with video platform Invideo

Startups such as Cred, Rocket, Atlan, Zamp.ai and Freshworks

AI Used in Research and Public Welfare Projects

Anthropic also spoke about non-business uses of its technology in India. It said a lab at the Indian Institute of Science is using Claude to study snake venom, working on ways to develop better antivenom treatments. Snakebites reportedly kill around 58,000 people in India every year, making this a serious public health issue.

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The company also mentioned PopVax, which is using AI tools to help design vaccines for diseases like tuberculosis and hepatitis C, and a team at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research using Claude to study data collected from space telescopes.

On the public service side, Anthropic said a legal aid group called Agami is using AI to study how people in India already try to solve legal problems on their own. It also mentioned a policy nonprofit called Civis, which works with government departments, and Digital Green, a group that runs a farming helpline and uses AI to check the accuracy of advice given to farmers.

Anthropic's Growth in India

Anthropic opened an office in Bengaluru in February 2026. The company says its India team has grown since then, though it did not share exact numbers. It also said that when it launched its Claude Partner Network in March 2026, a program for companies that help others use Claude, India had one of the highest numbers of sign-ups in the world. This week, Anthropic is holding an event in Bengaluru to certify people from these partner companies, with a goal of certifying up to 5,000 people.

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