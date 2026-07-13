Anthropic Reveals Claude AI Pricing in India, Plans Start at ₹1,999 Per Month

Anthropic has officially rolled out subscription pricing for its Claude AI chatbot in India, giving users access to premium features through paid plans starting at ₹1,999 per month.

The move marks a significant step in Anthropic's expansion in India, one of the world's fastest-growing AI markets, where it will compete directly with OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and Microsoft's Copilot.

Claude Pro Starts at ₹1,999

The entry-level Claude Pro subscription is priced at ₹1,999 per month. The plan offers higher usage limits than the free version, priority access during peak hours and access to Anthropic's latest AI models and advanced capabilities.

It is aimed at professionals, students and creators who rely on AI for writing, coding, research and everyday productivity.

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Claude Max for Heavy Users

For users who need substantially higher usage limits, Anthropic is also offering Claude Max in India. The plan is available in two tiers:

₹9,900 per month for approximately five times the usage limits of Claude Pro. ₹19,900 per month for around 20 times the usage available on the Pro plan.

Claude Max is designed for developers, researchers and businesses that use AI extensively throughout the day.

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Taking on ChatGPT and Gemini

The Indian pricing places Claude directly in competition with OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus, which costs around ₹2,000 per month, as well as Google's Gemini Advanced subscription.

Anthropic has steadily gained popularity among software developers and enterprise users, particularly for coding, long-form writing and reasoning tasks. The company has also been expanding Claude beyond a chatbot, introducing tools such as Claude Cowork for office productivity and Claude Code for software development.

India Is Becoming a Key AI Market

Anthropic's India pricing reflects the growing importance of the country for AI companies. India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing markets for generative AI, with developers, startups, enterprises and students increasingly adopting AI assistants for work and learning.