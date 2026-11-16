Apple Beats 360 Review: A Luxury Headphone That Gets Most Things Right

The Beats 360 is an interesting addition to the premium over-ear headphone segment. At ₹42,900, it competes with some of the best headphones from Sony, Bose, and Sennheiser, but takes a slightly different approach. Instead of focusing solely on sound quality and noise cancellation, Beats has built a pair of headphones around customisation, comfort, and its integration with Apple's ecosystem. The interchangeable ear cushions and headband are its biggest differentiators, while IPX4 water resistance makes it suitable for workouts, too. I used the Cloud colour variant with its white Performance Knit cushions, alongside an additional Black Performance Knit Cushion Kit. There is a lot to like about the Beats 360, but some omissions are difficult to overlook at this price.

What's Good

The Beats 360 makes a strong first impression. The Cloud colour variant I reviewed has an almost entirely white finish, giving it a striking appearance that looks premium without being too flashy. The stainless steel arms and sliders complement the design, while the mesh-style cushions and headband give the headphones a distinct identity. The build quality feels solid, and the adjustable metal arms offer a reassuring sense of durability. Compared with the Sennheiser Momentum 5 Wireless, which costs slightly less, the Beats 360 feels more premium in terms of its materials and overall finish.

But the design is not just about aesthetics. The biggest selling point is that you can change the cushions on both ear cups and the headband. Beats offers two types of cushion materials: Performance Knit and UltraPlush. The former uses a breathable knit fabric with memory foam underneath, making it more suitable for people who want to wear the headphones while working out. UltraPlush uses a faux-leather finish and is aimed at people who prioritise a softer, more cushioned feel for everyday listening.

I received an additional Black Performance Knit Cushion Kit alongside the Cloud headphones. Changing the cushions is relatively straightforward, although removing the ear cups and headband padding requires slightly more force than I initially expected. Once you get the hang of it, the process becomes easier. The ability to swap the cushions also means you can replace worn-out ones without having to replace the entire headphones. It is an interesting approach to personalisation, and I can see Beats building an ecosystem around people who enjoy changing the appearance of their accessories.

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There is one drawback to the Cloud finish, though. The white mesh looks excellent when new, but it catches dirt quite easily. Within four to five days of testing, I noticed the fabric beginning to look dingy. This is where interchangeable cushions make sense. You can keep a separate set for workouts or switch to a darker colour when the original starts showing signs of use. However, additional Cushion Kits are sold separately, so customisation comes at an extra cost.

Comfort is a little more complicated. The headphones weigh approximately 294.5g, which is reasonable for this category, but the clamp force initially felt a little too tight around my head. I experienced some discomfort during the first few sessions. Once I adjusted the sliders and got accustomed to the fit, I could wear them for longer periods without much trouble. The secure fit is particularly useful during movement, although people who prefer a loose-fitting pair of headphones may need some time to adjust.

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The Performance Knit cushions also help with ventilation. Their breathable construction makes them more suitable for workouts than conventional leather-like ear cushions, while the IPX4 rating offers protection against sweat and water splashes. This is a significant addition because most premium over-ear headphones are not designed with workouts in mind. The Beats 360 can also fold flat, making it easier to store in the included woven ripstop carrying case.

The iPhone experience is where the Beats 360 feels most at home. Pairing is almost instantaneous, and the headphones integrate neatly with iOS. You get automatic switching between Apple devices, iCloud pairing, Find My support, and hands-free Siri access. It is a familiar experience if you already use AirPods or other Beats products.

That does not mean Android and Windows users are left out. Android supports Google Fast Pair, Find Hub, and audio switching between compatible devices. You can also assign the multifunction button to summon an assistant such as Gemini Live. However, unlike Siri on Apple devices, you need to press the button to activate it. Hands-free voice commands are limited to Apple's ecosystem.

I also appreciate the decision to use physical buttons instead of touch gestures. There are four main controls, split across the two ear cups. You get a volume rocker and multifunction playback button on the right, while the left ear cup houses the power and listening-mode buttons. The controls can be customised, and I found them more convenient than repeatedly tapping or swiping on the ear cups. They are not particularly tactile, though, and could have offered better feedback.

Sound quality is enjoyable, although the tuning will not appeal to everyone. The Beats 360 has an upbeat sound signature, with bass taking centre stage in much of the music I played. EDM, Bollywood dance music, pop, and reggae sound particularly engaging. The bass has enough presence to make tracks feel energetic, but it can sometimes overshadow vocals and other instruments. If you primarily listen to acoustic, classical, or more instrument-focused music, the default tuning may not be what you expect from a ₹42,900 pair of headphones.

Dolby Atmos support, personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and Adaptive EQ add to the experience. Spatial audio makes compatible tracks feel more immersive, while head tracking adjusts the soundstage as you move your head. Adaptive EQ also adjusts the sound according to the fit and seal of the ear cushions. This is particularly relevant given the interchangeable cushion design, as Beats claims that the headphones can detect the cushion variant and adjust audio and noise cancellation accordingly. Spatial audio and Adaptive EQ are not a substitute for a more neutral sound signature, but they make everyday listening enjoyable.

Active noise cancellation is another strong point. The Beats 360 manages to suppress most everyday distractions, including office chatter and surrounding noise. It is particularly effective at making a noisy environment feel less distracting. The headphones use an array of microphones to handle noise cancellation, while the fit and ear cushions contribute to passive isolation. The UltraPlush cushions should offer better passive isolation than the perforated Performance Knit material, although I found the latter more breathable.

Transparency mode is equally impressive. It allows outside sounds through without making them feel unnaturally amplified. During calls, it also helps create a more natural experience because I can hear my surroundings and my own voice instead of feeling completely isolated. Call quality is supported by an advanced microphone system and beam-forming technology designed to reduce background noise and keep the speaker's voice clear.

Battery life is adequate for everyday use. I could comfortably get through four to five days with around two to three hours of listening daily. Beats claims up to 32 hours of playback with ANC and personalised spatial audio enabled, although actual endurance depends on volume, connectivity, and usage. Fast Fuel charging is particularly useful when you are running low on battery. A five-minute charge can provide up to an hour of playback, which is handy before heading out.

What's Bad

The biggest issue with the Beats 360 is the absence of a proximity sensor. At ₹42,900, I expect headphones to automatically detect when I take them off and pause whatever is playing. The Beats 360 does not do that. If I remove the headphones, music or a video continues playing until I manually pause it. This is a basic convenience feature that is available on several competing premium headphones, and its absence is difficult to justify.

Conversation awareness is another omission. Headphones from Sony, Bose, and Sennheiser can detect when you start speaking and automatically lower the volume or switch to transparency mode. The Beats 360 does not offer a comparable feature, which means I have to manually switch listening modes whenever someone approaches me for a conversation.

There is also no 3.5mm audio port or wired audio playback option. The USB-C port is meant for charging, so users who prefer a wired connection or want to connect the headphones to certain audio equipment are out of luck. This is unlikely to bother most everyday users, but it could be a dealbreaker for people who want more flexibility.

Battery endurance is another area where the competition has an advantage. Although the Beats 360 can last several days with moderate usage, the Sennheiser Momentum 5 Wireless offers considerably better endurance, with up to 57 hours of claimed playback. Beats' 32-hour rating is reasonable, but not particularly impressive for headphones in this price bracket.

I also wish Beats had included a USB-C charging cable in the box. You get the headphones and a woven carrying case, but the charging cable and power adapter are sold separately. There is no automatic power-off feature either, so you need to remember to switch the headphones off when you are done using them. Forgetting to do so can result in unnecessary battery drain.

Finally, the clamp force may not suit everyone. While I eventually got comfortable with the fit, the initial pressure was noticeable. The headphones are designed to stay secure during workouts, but that does not automatically make them comfortable for every head shape. I would recommend trying them on before buying.

Verdict

Rating: 4/5

The Beats 360 is among the most distinctive premium over-ear headphones available at ₹42,900. Its interchangeable ear cushions and headband give it a level of personalisation that most competitors do not offer. The premium construction, effective noise cancellation, enjoyable bass-heavy sound, spatial audio, and IPX4 rating make it a versatile pair of headphones for commuting, working, and exercising.

However, the lack of a proximity sensor, conversation awareness, wired audio support, and automatic power-off feature is difficult to overlook at this price. Battery life is also good rather than exceptional, particularly when compared with the Sennheiser Momentum 5 Wireless.