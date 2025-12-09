Apple Fitness+ to Launch in India on Dec 15 With 12 Workout Types and New K‑Pop Music Category | Image: Apple

New Delhi: Apple will introduce its subscription‑based fitness and wellness service, Apple Fitness+, in India on December 15, marking the company’s largest expansion of the platform since its launch five years ago. The rollout will give Indian users access to guided workouts, personalised routines and music‑based exercise sessions across Apple devices.

The service, which is already available in several major markets, offers 12 workout categories, including Strength, Yoga, HIIT, Pilates, Dance, Cycling, Kickboxing and Meditation. Sessions range from five to 45 minutes and are led by Apple’s global team of trainers. The company says the format is designed to cater to both beginners and experienced users looking for structured at‑home workouts.

Fitness+ can be accessed on the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, while users with an Apple Watch will be able to view real‑time workout metrics such as heart rate, calories burned and progress on Activity rings. The service also supports AirPods Pro 3, allowing users to see personal metrics onscreen during workouts.

One of the key features for Indian users will be Custom Plans, which automatically generate weekly workout schedules based on preferred activities, duration and trainers. This could appeal to working professionals, students and first‑time fitness users who want a structured routine without having to plan sessions manually.

Music‑Driven Workouts, Including K‑Pop

Music remains central to the Fitness+ experience. Along with existing genres such as Hip‑Hop, Latin and Latest Hits, Apple is adding a new K‑Pop category for workouts. The platform will also feature playlists from global artists including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Selena Gomez and Coldplay.

Additional Features

Fitness+ includes several motivational tools such as Stay Consistent, a ready‑made weekly schedule; Push Further, which increases workout intensity; and Get Started, aimed at beginners. The Time to Walk feature offers audio stories from well‑known personalities, while Collections provide curated sets of workouts for specific goals like running a first 5K or improving core strength.

Pricing and Availability

In India, Apple Fitness+ will be priced at Rs 149 per month or Rs 999 per year, and the subscription can be shared with up to five family members. Customers purchasing a new Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, AirPods Pro 3 or Powerbeats Pro 2 will receive three months of Fitness+ at no extra cost.