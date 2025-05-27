Apple iPhone 17 Air Will Not Break Even If You Slam It Hard, Suggests This Bend Test

The Apple iPhone 17 series will include a new, first-of-its-kind model called the iPhone 17 Air - the slimmest iPhone yet, suggests ongoing rumours. While details remain scarce and there is no official confirmation on this, there are talks that the iPhone 17 Air will break away from Apple's traditional design philosophy and introduce a complete design overhaul. Adding to this existing unconfirmed information, a recent bend test now reveals that the iPhone 17 Air may not only be the slimmest iPhone ever but also the toughest.

iPhones generally have a mixed response to bend tests. Older models like the iPhone 6 series have faced backlash for being prone to bends, but the iPhone 17 Air is likely to change that. A new video, shared by famous tipster Majin Bu, shows an iPhone 17 Air prototype being subjected to a bend test. The video, which was shared on the social media site X, shows the iPhone 17 Air passing the bend test with flying colours even when a lot of pressure is put on it. The device is still a prototype, but the test footage has sparked new discussion about Apple's design priorities as the company gets ready to make its thinnest smartphone yet.

iPhone 17 Air Prototype Passes Bend Test

In the video, we see the tester applying visible pressure to the phone in an attempt to bend it, sometimes even trying to break it, during the test. At one point, the phone is placed half on and half off the edge of a table, and the tester slams the phone on the side that's hanging off the table. Despite these efforts, the prototype remains intact.

While we should remember that this is only a prototype of the phone, there are high chances that Apple is working on the design of the phone and has added structural support to make up for the trade-offs that come with super-thin designs. According to previous leaks, the iPhone 17 Air would have a frame made of a titanium-aluminium alloy and a new internal structure that would make it even more rigid.

iPhone 17 Air Design

Rumours suggest that the iPhone 17 Air will have a body that is only 5.5mm thick, making it the thinnest iPhone ever. The company will not compromise on the screen expansiveness, giving the phone a large 6.6-inch OLED screen with ProMotion support at 120Hz. This level of thinness without losing strength could be possible with lighter materials and a smaller internal component layout.

iPhone 17 Air Hardware and Performance

Experts believe that the iPhone 17 Air will have Apple's new A19 chip, which is made using a 3nm process and has 8GB of RAM. The chip should make the device use less power and better handle AI, but it could fall short of the higher spec gimmicks expected for the iPhone 17 Pro models.

There are also talks that Apple will add its first integrated Wi-Fi chip, improving wireless performance and making the company less dependent on outside vendors.

iPhone 17 Air camera and battery

The iPhone 17 Air could have a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera due to its thinness. The hardware should be able to handle high-resolution images, even though it may not be as flexible as multi-lens setups that are available elsewhere. We can expect a 3000mAh battery inside with 35W quick charging support. The phone will also work with MagSafe. Apple is said to use a stacked battery technology for better power management to help the phone's battery last longer despite its thinness.

iPhone 17 Air Launch