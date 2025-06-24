Apple Keeps Deleting its Promotional Ads, What’s Happening

Apple has once again silently removed its commercial. In less than a year, this is the fourth time that the Cupertino giant has mysteriously pulled down its own ad, with the latest being "The Parent Presentation." It came on last Friday but was already gone by Saturday.

The ad pictured comedian Martin Herlihy providing students with funny guidance on how to convince their parents to buy them a Mac for college. It went for more than eight minutes. Apple also sent an 81-slide Keynote file including "45 reasons" for children using a Mac. The file is still online, but the video vanished for no apparent reason.

Why did Apple pull down its own ad?

Apple has not given out any specific reason. On social media, however, some consumers claimed the advertisement confused or made them "cringe." It was unclear whether it was for parents, kids, or just to get lots of opinions.

However, unlike the others, this advertisement Apple removed received very little negative criticism on the internet; in fact, it was only some mild mocking.

Apple has cut back on a lot of advertising over the past year, and this is not unprecedented. In May 2024, it took down the " The Crush!" iPad Pro advertisement featuring creative elements like broken paint and piano tones. Many musicians considered it to be impolite. Apple pulled it down and expressed apologies.

Then again, in late 2024, Apple pulled down its "Out of Office OOO" commercial, which featured a work trip to Thailand. Both Thai citizens and lawmakers felt it made their nation look terrible.

A Siri ad featuring Bella Ramsey in March 2025 displayed new artificial intelligence. Apple also deleted it because people claimed it was misleading. With the Parent Presentation, it makes four now.

Is Apple exhibiting too cautious behaviour?

From the iPod years to "Think Different," Apple has always created audacious, unforgettable advertising. But these days it seems doubtful. Usually, Apple does not remove four ads in one year. It could imply that Apple is afraid of negative reviews on the internet or that its ad teams no longer pay close attention to what is happening.

This fresh advertisement was not nasty. Simply said, it failed for people. Apple might have enough justification to remove it based on that. From here? Apple still wants students to purchase Macs, as the 81-slide Mac pitch deck is still available for download. Though it objected to the way the video appeared.