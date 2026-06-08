Apple WWDC 2026: How to Watch the Keynote Live and What to Expect

Apple is preparing to kick off its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2026) today, Monday, June 8. This year’s event is shaping up to be one of the most critical keynotes for the company in recent history. As the tech industry moves fast into the era of artificial intelligence, Apple is expected to reveal its major strategy to upgrade its software ecosystem and improve its AI capabilities.

The event will focus heavily on next-generation software, including iOS 27, macOS 27, and a completely revamped version of Siri. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the keynote live and the biggest announcements to look out for.

How to Watch the WWDC 2026 Keynote Live

The main keynote presentation takes place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, but the entire event will be streamed online for free.

It will start at 10:30 PM IST ((Monday, June 8)

Advertisement

Where to Stream the Event:

Official YouTube Channel: You can watch the stream directly on Apple’s YouTube page. Clicking the "Notify Me" button on the video placeholder will send a reminder to your device right before the event starts.

Apple Events Website: The stream will be hosted live on Apple’s official website, which works across any web browser.

Advertisement

Apple TV App: If you own an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV box, you can stream the keynote directly through the built-in Apple TV application.

If you miss the live broadcast, Apple will make a full replay available on YouTube and its website immediately after the presentation wraps up.

What to Expect: The Major Software Announcements

1. A Smarter, AI-Driven Siri

Two years after Apple introduced its initial AI features, the voice assistant is expected to get its biggest upgrade ever. Rumors suggest that Apple is turning Siri into a true conversational AI chatbot. Instead of just answering basic commands, the updated assistant will likely understand natural language much better, handle complex multi-step tasks, and maintain a history of your past conversations.

2. iOS 27 and iPadOS 27

The next major update for the iPhone, iOS 27, will be the center of attention. Beyond the new AI tools, leaks point to several key changes:

Interface Tweaks: Refinements to Apple's "Liquid Glass" design language across the user interface.

App Redesigns: Fresh layouts and new features for core applications like Camera and Weather.

Natural Language Shortcuts: The ability to build complex automated workflows in the Shortcuts app simply by telling Siri what you want to achieve.

Better Text Editing: Improvements to autocorrect and new AI-assisted writing tools integrated into the keyboard.

iPadOS 27 is expected to receive these identical AI and Siri upgrades, alongside improvements to multitasking and window management.

3. macOS 27 and watchOS 27

The Mac lineup will transition to macOS 27, which is expected to bring deeper system-wide AI integration, making it easier to summarize long documents, search through files, and edit photos. For Apple Watch users, watchOS 27 will likely introduce new customizable watch faces and enhanced tracking metrics for daily health and fitness.

Will There Be New Hardware?

While Apple occasionally surprises audiences with new devices at WWDC, this year’s focus is strictly on software. Because Apple updated several Mac models and iPads earlier this year, analysts do not expect any new laptops, desktop computers, or tablets to be announced during today's keynote.