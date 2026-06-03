Your iPhone 11 May Not Get iOS 27: Here's What Apple Could Drop Next Week

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 at WWDC next week, but not every iPhone, iPad, and Mac will make the cut.

According to reports, Apple is preparing to drop support for several devices across its ecosystem, including the iPhone 11 series and select Intel-powered Macs. If the rumours prove accurate, it would mark the biggest compatibility shake-up in Apple's software lineup this year.

The iPhone 11 Could Finally Reach the End of the Road

The biggest change could affect the iPhone 11 lineup.

Reports suggest iOS 27 may drop support for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and the second-generation iPhone SE, all of which are powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip. If that happens, iOS 26 would become the final major software update for these devices.

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The move would not be entirely surprising. The iPhone 11 series launched in 2019 and has already received seven years of major software support, exceeding what most smartphones receive in the industry. Users would continue receiving security updates for some time, but they would miss out on new features introduced with iOS 27.

Older Macs May Also Be Dropped

Apple is also expected to remove support for several Intel-based Macs. According to reports, devices that could lose compatibility include the 2020 Intel MacBook Air, the 2018 Mac mini, the 2018 MacBook Pro, and the 2017 iMac Pro.

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The change would further accelerate Apple's transition away from Intel hardware and toward Apple Silicon, which has increasingly become the focus of new macOS features and Apple Intelligence capabilities.

Some Older iPads Could Be at Risk Too

The reports also suggest that Apple may drop support for the third-generation iPad Air and fifth-generation iPad mini, both of which are powered by the A12 Bionic processor. Apple has already been narrowing support for older A12-powered devices in recent years as it pushes more AI-powered and graphics-intensive features across its platforms.

Nothing Is Official Yet

For now, the list remains based on leaks and supply-chain reports rather than official confirmation.

Apple is expected to announce iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 during its WWDC keynote on June 8, where it will reveal the final compatibility list.