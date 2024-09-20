Published 16:31 IST, September 20th 2024
Tech companies push to dilute European Union's AI Act
Under the AI Act, companies will be obliged to provide "detailed summaries" of the data used to train their models. In theory, a content creator who discovered their work had been used to train an AI model may be able to seek compensation, although this is being tested in the courts.
- Tech
- 4 min read
Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Artificial Intelligence | Image: Image: Pixabay
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
16:31 IST, September 20th 2024