Published 16:31 IST, September 20th 2024

Tech companies push to dilute European Union's AI Act

Under the AI Act, companies will be obliged to provide "detailed summaries" of the data used to train their models. In theory, a content creator who discovered their work had been used to train an AI model may be able to seek compensation, although this is being tested in the courts.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence | Image: Image: Pixabay
