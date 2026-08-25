ASUS Expands TUF Gaming Lineup in India With New TUF Gaming 16, Made-in-India A15 Starting at ₹1.15 Lakh

ASUS has refreshed its TUF Gaming laptop portfolio in India with the launch of the all-new TUF Gaming 16 and the introduction of Made-in-India configurations of the TUF Gaming A15. The company has also updated its existing TUF Gaming A16, TUF Gaming F16 and TUF Gaming A15 lineups, expanding its gaming laptop range across multiple price points.

The new lineup is built around ASUS' "Game, Study & Multitask" philosophy, targeting students, creators and gamers looking for laptops that can handle demanding workloads alongside everyday productivity. All models feature MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, upgradeable memory and storage, and advanced cooling systems.

New TUF Gaming 16 Debuts in India

Leading the lineup is the new ASUS TUF Gaming 16 (FX610), priced from ₹1,79,990.

The laptop is powered by up to an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU. ASUS says users can upgrade the machine with up to 64GB RAM and 2TB SSD storage, allowing it to keep pace with larger game libraries and demanding creative projects.

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The TUF Gaming 16 features a dual-fan cooling system with a large rear exhaust, which ASUS says helps maintain performance while keeping fan noise at around 40dB during gaming and productivity sessions. It also gets a 180-degree hinge, rear-facing ports including USB-C with Power Delivery, HDMI 2.1, LAN and USB Type-A, as well as a smudge-resistant finish on the keyboard and lid.

Made-in-India TUF Gaming A15 Joins the Portfolio

ASUS has also expanded its locally manufactured portfolio with the Made-in-India TUF Gaming A15 (FA506NCQ), starting at ₹1,24,990.

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Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 170 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, the laptop supports up to 32GB RAM and 2TB SSD storage. It also features dual USB Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1, military-grade durability and ASUS' dual-fan cooling design.

The launch marks another step in ASUS' localisation strategy as the company expands its Made-in-India gaming laptop portfolio.

Refreshed TUF Gaming Models

ASUS has also refreshed three existing models.

The TUF Gaming A16 (FA608) starts at ₹1,99,990 and comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 260 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU, support for up to 64GB RAM and 4TB SSD storage, along with a full-width heatsink and dual-fan cooling system.

The TUF Gaming F16 (FX607) is priced from ₹1,35,990. It is powered by up to an Intel Core 5 Processor 210H and supports up to 64GB RAM and 4TB SSD storage, while offering MIL-STD-810H durability and multiple connectivity options, including LAN, HDMI 2.1 and USB-C with Power Delivery.

Completing the lineup is the refreshed TUF Gaming A15 (FA506NCG), which starts at ₹1,15,990. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 155 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, up to 32GB RAM and 2TB SSD storage, alongside ASUS' dual-fan cooling solution.

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