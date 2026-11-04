ASUS ProArt P16, ProArt P14 Laptops Launched in India With NVIDIA RTX Spark AI Computing, Starting at ₹3.29 Lakh

ASUS has launched the ProArt P16 and ProArt P14 laptops in India, expanding its portfolio of creator-focused devices with NVIDIA RTX Spark-powered computing. Aimed at AI developers, content creators, and creative professionals, the new laptops combine high-performance hardware with local AI capabilities and colour-accurate OLED displays.

The ASUS ProArt P16 is priced at ₹4,99,990 for the 64GB RAM variant, while its 128GB configuration costs ₹6,49,990. The ProArt P14, meanwhile, is available at ₹3,29,990 with 24GB RAM. All three configurations come with 1TB SSD storage.

The laptops will be available from November 3 through ASUS Exclusive Stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, Flipkart, Amazon, and the ASUS Eshop. The 48GB ProArt P16 variant and the white ProArt P14 variant will be available soon.

ASUS ProArt P16, P14: Specifications and Features

The ASUS ProArt P16 is designed for demanding local AI and creative workloads. It is powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X, featuring a 6,144-core GPU and a 20-core CPU, paired with up to 128GB of unified memory. ASUS says its AI-optimised ecosystem supports more than 1,000 AI-accelerated applications, including Adobe, Blender, and ComfyUI.

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The laptop features a 16-inch 4K ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen with Pantone Validation. It is approximately 1.77kg in weight and 1.29cm thin at its thinnest point. It also packs a 99.9Wh battery, an ASUS HapticPad for precise input, and ProArt Creator Hub to help users manage and customise their creative workflows.

The smaller ProArt P14 is aimed at creators who need a more portable machine. It features NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X with a 5,120-core GPU and an 18-core CPU, alongside 24GB of unified memory in the announced configuration. Like its larger sibling, it supports more than 1,000 AI-accelerated applications.

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The ProArt P14 gets a 14-inch 3K ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen with Pantone Validation. It weighs approximately 1.48kg, measures 1.39cm in thickness, and houses a 90Wh battery. The laptop also includes the ASUS HapticPad and ProArt Creator Hub.

Both laptops feature 120Hz OLED touchscreens, according to ASUS, and are designed to support AI-assisted creation and demanding professional workloads locally.

ASUS ProArt Mouse MD301, Keyboard KD300 Launched

Alongside the laptops, ASUS has expanded its ProArt ecosystem with two accessories designed for creative professionals.

The ProArt Mouse MD301 is priced at ₹8,499 and features an ergonomic design with wave-textured sides. It comes with six programmable buttons, an 8,000 DPI sensor with glass tracking, and multi-device connectivity. Its SmartShift scroll wheel is designed to make navigating long documents and webpages easier. Users can also customise settings through ASUS' browser-based Gear Link app without installing additional software.

The ProArt Keyboard KD300, priced at ₹14,999, features a compact 65% layout and low-profile ASUS RX-RED optical switches. It also gets two-layer dampening foam, individually lit keys, and a multifunctional touch panel with four function modes. The keyboard supports Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, and USB connectivity, while its rechargeable battery is rated to last up to 16 months.