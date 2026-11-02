Nvidia GeForce NOW Introduces 4-Month Gaming Plans in India Starting at ₹3,499

Nvidia has announced new four-month subscription plans for its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service in India, giving gamers a longer-term option at a lower overall cost. Available from October 29, the new plans include the Performance membership at ₹3,499 and the Ultimate membership at ₹6,999.

The new subscriptions offer the same benefits as their respective monthly plans but provide a more economical option for users who want to commit to the service for a longer period. Both four-month plans will be available alongside the existing monthly subscriptions.

The Performance plan is priced at ₹3,499 for four months, while the Ultimate tier costs ₹6,999 for the same duration. This works out to approximately ₹875 per month for Performance and ₹1,750 per month for Ultimate, making the longer subscription an option for gamers looking to reduce their overall membership costs.

GeForce NOW allows users to stream PC games across supported devices without having to download or install them locally. This means gamers can access their supported game libraries on compatible devices without necessarily investing in expensive gaming hardware.

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The Ultimate membership offers RTX 5080-class performance on supported devices, bringing high-end cloud gaming capabilities to users who want a premium experience without upgrading their existing hardware.

Phantom Blade Zero Comes to GeForce NOW

Alongside the new subscription options, Nvidia has added several games to its cloud gaming platform this week. One of the major additions is Phantom Blade Zero, S-GAME's upcoming action RPG, which arrives on GeForce NOW at launch.

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The game combines a distinctive kungfupunk setting with cinematic martial arts combat. Ultimate members will be able to experience it with RTX 5080-class cloud performance on supported devices.

Nvidia has also confirmed that World of Warcraft: Forever will arrive on the platform on November 4. Players across all GeForce NOW membership tiers will be eligible for a launch-week access reward between November 4 and November 11, while supplies last.

GeForce NOW Adds Nine Games This Week

Nvidia is expanding its cloud gaming catalogue with nine titles joining the service this week. These include:

Phantom Blade Zero: New release on Steam, October 28. ATMOSFAR: New release on Steam, October 29. Hunting Simulator 3: New release on Steam, October 29. Queen's Domain: New release on Steam, October 30. Dimraeth: Available on Steam. Dressmaker: Available on Steam. Halloween: Available on Epic Games Store. Hell Let Loose: Vietnam: Available on Epic Games Store. The Seance of Blake Manor: Available on Steam.