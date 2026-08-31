ASUS TUF Gaming A14 Review: A Compact Gaming Laptop That Gets the Balance Right

Gaming laptops have traditionally been machines I would rather keep on a desk than carry around. They are powerful, but that power usually comes with a sizeable chassis and a charger that feels like it belongs to a small appliance. The ASUS TUF Gaming A14 is different. It still looks unmistakably like a gaming laptop, but it finds a rather sensible middle ground between portability and performance.

What's Good

The first thing I noticed about the TUF Gaming A14 is its size. At 1.46kg and just 1.69cm thick, it is considerably easier to carry than most gaming laptops I have used. It is still heavier than a typical business notebook, but compared with higher-specced gaming machines, this feels like a sweet spot. I could put it in a backpack without feeling like I was carrying around a portable desktop. ASUS has also given it a CNC-machined aluminium lid and MIL-STD-810H durability, so the lightweight design does not make it feel flimsy.

The 14-inch display is another highlight. It uses a 2.5K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time, with NVIDIA G-SYNC support. Games look sharp and fluid, but the high refresh rate is just as useful outside gaming. Scrolling through websites and moving around Windows feels noticeably smoother. The 100% sRGB coverage also makes the panel useful for editing photos and other colour-sensitive work.

I particularly liked the keyboard. The 1.7mm key travel provides enough tactile feedback without making typing feel cumbersome. I could comfortably switch between writing and gaming without feeling like the keyboard was designed exclusively for one purpose. The glass touchpad is smooth as well, and its 240Hz report rate makes navigation feel responsive.

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Gaming performance is impressive considering the laptop's size. The Ryzen AI 9 465 processor is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU with up to 115W TGP. Games such as Genshin Impact and Forza Horizon 6 ran smoothly in my testing, although I had to step down from the highest graphics settings to maintain a more consistent experience. The GPU is powerful enough to handle demanding games, and NVIDIA's DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation can further improve performance in supported titles.

Armoury Crate is useful, particularly when gaming. It gives me control over performance modes, fan behaviour, lighting and game profiles. Scenario Profiles can also automatically change settings depending on the application I launch. It is one of those utilities I would probably ignore on a regular laptop but actually use on the TUF Gaming A14.

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The problem is the 16GB of onboard LPDDR5X RAM. It is adequate for gaming and everyday work, but I noticed the limitation when I started opening too many applications simultaneously. Multitasking is generally smooth, but once I had a large number of apps and browser tabs running in the background, the system became less responsive. Since the memory is onboard, this is not something I can simply upgrade later. That is probably the biggest compromise I see in an otherwise capable machine.

ASUS has done a good job with cooling. The laptop uses dual 97-blade fans, thin heatsink fins, large rear exhausts and a dust filter. There is even a 0dB ambient cooling mode that switches the fans off during light workloads. During gaming, the fans understandably become audible, but the cooling system allows the hardware to sustain performance without making the keyboard deck uncomfortably hot.

Connectivity is another area where the A14 gets things right. I get HDMI 2.1, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports including USB4, a headphone jack and a UHS-II microSD card reader. For a laptop this compact, that is an excellent selection. The microSD slot is particularly useful if I am transferring photos or video files.

What's Bad

The speakers are loud, but they lack the depth I expect from a laptop at this price. Dolby Atmos helps create a wider soundstage, but I still preferred using headphones when watching movies or playing games. It is not a dealbreaker, just one of those areas where the compact chassis imposes a limit.

Battery life is another area where expectations need to be realistic. The 73Wh battery is reasonably large for such a compact gaming laptop, and ASUS supports fast charging to 50% in about 30 minutes. But demanding games will still drain it quickly, as they do on practically every gaming laptop.

Verdict

Rating: 3.5/5

At ₹2,39,990, the ASUS TUF Gaming A14 is not cheap. But I think its appeal lies precisely in what it does not try to be. It is not a massive desktop replacement, nor is it pretending to be an ultrabook. It is a relatively lightweight gaming laptop that gives me a sharp 165Hz display, capable RTX 5060 graphics, a very good keyboard, strong connectivity and enough performance for demanding games.