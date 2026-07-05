'Buy 'Rape Video', 'Child Video' For Rs 99': Outrageous Instagram Ads Lead To Govt Crackdown

New Delhi: Instagram has been running paid advertisements in India that promote child sexual abuse material, an investigation by international media revealed, raising serious questions about the platform's ad moderation systems.

The advertisements use explicit terms such as “rape video” and “child video”, and redirect users to channels on Telegram, where the illegal material is offered for just Rs 99.

A BBC investigation revealed that Instagram was pushing sexually suggestive content even when users had no search history that could have trigged the algorithm towards promoting such content.

Govt Orders Meta to Remove Insta Ads Promoting Child Sexual Abuse Content

Amidst outrage over the report, the Government of India has issued a stern notice to Meta, directing the social media giant to immediately remove all paid advertisements on Instagram that promote or facilitate access to Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM) while also seeking a detailed explanation within seven days, sources said.

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The government has also sought immediate corrective measures to prevent the algorithmic amplification of content linked to child sexual exploitation, and Meta has been asked to explain how such content was allowed to appear as paid advertisements on Instagram despite the platform's moderation policies, as per sources.