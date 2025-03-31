ChatGPT Spoiling Studio Ghibli Art Trend With Frequent Error Messages? Here's How to Fix It

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is struggling to generate high-volume images as millions flock to turn their favourite photos into Studio Ghibli art. Launched as part of GPT-4o integration into ChatGPT, the new image generation feature can reimagine photos dramatically, converting them into an anime style first introduced by Hayao Miyazaki and his colleagues. OpenAI initially rolled out the feature for paid users. It later extended access to free users with daily limits. A deluge of requests for Studio Ghibli art caused servers to act up significantly, leading to extended loading times, refusals from the bot, and even downtimes.

“It’s super fun seeing people love images in ChatGPT. But our GPUs are melting,” said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman last week, highlighting how the overwhelming demand impacted the chips. “Can y’all please chill on generating images this is insane our team needs sleep,” he jokingly wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

And even though ChatGPT continues to offer AI-generated images, it has slowed down the responsiveness and introduced limits. As a result, OpenAI’s bot is refusing several such requests. Multiple users have flagged ChatGPT’s inability to work on their requests, with some even posting screenshots and recordings of the messages they have received from the AI bot. The bottom line is that ChatGPT is failing more often than expected due to an unprecedented demand, as cited by Altman. Users will continue to receive error messages on ChatGPT. However, a workaround can help.

How to bypass the errors

Users on a paid account, such as that tied to ChatGPT Plus, will be prioritised, so their requests will be processed first and faster. While Altman announced rate limits last week, he said those will be temporary. This means generating Studio Ghibli-style images using a paid account has a far lower chance of receiving error messages. But those on a free account have a limit of three generations per day. Once this limit is exhausted, a 24-hour timer will kick in, preventing any further image generations. Users still wanting to generate more images can buy a subscription, priced at ₹1,999 monthly, or use a different account. These limits are set on an account basis, which means the more the number of accounts, the higher the daily cap on image generations.