China’s DeepSeek To Make Permanent 75% Price Cut on Flagship V4-Pro AI Model

Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek will ​make permanent a 75 per cent price cut on ‌its flagship V4‑Pro artificial intelligence model, keeping prices at a quarter of their original level, the company said in a ​statement on Saturday.

DeepSeek did not disclose whether ​the permanent price cut was due to increased ⁠supply of Huawei’s Ascend 950 chips, which it ​used to maximise V4’s performance.

The company cut V4‑Pro API ​costs to between 0.025 and 6 yuan per million tokens (about $0.0035 to $0.83), depending on usage type, from 0.1 to 24 yuan previously, ​the statement said. A “token” is a unit of ​text processed by the AI model.

Huawei’s AI chip sales have benefited ‌from ⁠US export controls that prevent Nvidia from selling its most advanced semiconductors in China, although separate curbs on chipmaking equipment exports have limited Huawei’s ability to ​scale up Ascend ​production.

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When DeepSeek ⁠launched V4 last month, it said the Pro version would cost up to 12 ​times more than the less powerful Flash ​version ⁠due to “constraints in high-end compute capacity,” limiting availability.

It also said Pro pricing was expected to fall sharply once ⁠Huawei ​Ascend 950 supernodes are launched ​in large quantities in the second half of the year.

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