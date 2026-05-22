Spotify Wants to Let You Reimagine Your Favourite Songs With AI

Spotify is preparing one of its most ambitious consumer AI features yet. As part of a new multi-year agreement with Universal Music Group (UMG), the streaming giant plans to allow Premium subscribers to create authorised AI-powered versions of songs from some of the world's biggest artists. The feature would let users generate alternative renditions and personalised covers while ensuring artists and rights holders are compensated.

The move represents a significant shift in how the music industry is approaching generative AI. Instead of treating AI-generated music as a threat to be blocked, Spotify and Universal are attempting to build a framework where it can exist within the licensed music ecosystem.

What The New AI Feature Will Do

Spotify's planned feature will allow Premium subscribers to generate AI-created covers and alternate versions of songs from Universal's catalogue. Rather than uploading songs into third-party AI tools of questionable legality, users would be able to experiment within an officially licensed environment supported by rights holders themselves.

Spotify has not yet revealed exactly how much creative control users will receive. However, the broader concept appears straightforward: listeners could take existing tracks and generate new interpretations using AI while the original artists, songwriters and record labels continue receiving compensation through Spotify's licensing agreements.

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Why Spotify Thinks Users Want This

Over the past two years, AI-generated music has exploded across social media platforms. Users have created alternate vocal performances, genre-swapped tracks, fictional artist collaborations and countless parody songs using generative AI tools. Some became viral hits despite existing in legally uncertain territory.

Spotify appears to recognise that listener behaviour has changed. Music fans increasingly want to participate in content creation rather than simply consume finished recordings. The success of remix culture, short-form video platforms and creator tools demonstrates that audiences increasingly enjoy reshaping media into something personal.

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How Artists Benefit

One reason the agreement is notable is that it attempts to address the biggest criticism surrounding AI music generation: compensation.

Artists and labels have repeatedly argued that AI companies should not be allowed to train systems on copyrighted music without permission. Universal Music Group has been among the industry's most vocal critics of unlicensed AI usage.

The Spotify partnership effectively creates a different model. Rather than fighting AI-generated music entirely, Universal appears willing to support it if artists remain protected and compensated.

For musicians, that could create new revenue streams from fan-created content that would otherwise generate little or no value for rights holders.

For Spotify, it creates an opportunity to turn a disruptive trend into a premium feature.

The Bigger Strategy Behind The Deal

The agreement is also part of Spotify's broader effort to strengthen its Premium subscription offering.

Music streaming has become highly competitive and increasingly commoditised. Most major services provide access to largely identical catalogues. As a result, platforms need exclusive experiences rather than exclusive songs.

AI-powered music creation gives Spotify something competitors may struggle to replicate quickly. The feature transforms Spotify from a streaming service into a creative platform. Instead of simply pressing play, users could actively participate in generating new musical experiences.