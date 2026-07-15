Deepinder Goyal's 'Temple' Health Wearable Could Launch Within a Year, May Cost Under ₹1 Lakh

Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal has revealed fresh details about Temple, his health-tech venture developing a new wearable device aimed at continuously tracking physiological signals and providing deeper insights into the human body.

Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg, Goyal indicated that the Temple wearable could be commercially launched within the next year. The device is expected to be positioned as a premium health wearable and could reportedly cost around ₹50,000.

The announcement provides one of the clearest timelines yet for Temple, which has so far remained largely an experimental health-tech project exploring new approaches to measuring and understanding human health.

What Is Temple?

Temple is a health and wellness technology venture backed by Goyal that is developing wearable hardware and associated technologies to track physiological changes.

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Unlike conventional smartwatches and fitness trackers that primarily focus on metrics such as heart rate, sleep, steps and blood oxygen levels, Temple is exploring new biomarkers that it believes could offer a more comprehensive picture of a person's health.

The company recently claimed to have discovered a new biomarker called Entropy, which it describes as a way to measure the physiological cost of staying alive. The idea is to quantify the stress and energy expenditure associated with the body's basic functioning and potentially use that information to provide personalised health insights.

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However, such claims would require independent scientific validation before their broader medical significance can be established.

A Premium Health Wearable

While Goyal has not revealed the final specifications or design of the Temple device, reports suggest the wearable could be priced at less than ₹1 lakh ($1,000) when it reaches consumers.

That would place it firmly in the premium wearable category alongside high-end smartwatches and specialised health-tracking devices.

Temple's approach, however, appears to be focused less on conventional smartwatch functionality and more on continuous physiological monitoring.

Launch Could Happen Within a Year

Goyal said the company is aiming to bring the device to market within the next year, although an exact launch date has not been announced.

When asked about a launch window, Goyal replied, “Maybe six to 12 months. But I've been saying that for the last 18 months.” He cited various discoveries, such as new features or ways to measure vitals, the team behind Temple keeps making as the reason for delay.

The company will eventually have to demonstrate how its health measurements differ from established wearable metrics and whether the insights generated by the device can offer meaningful benefits to users.

Deepinder Goyal Looks Beyond Food Delivery

Temple is part of Goyal's expanding interests beyond Eternal, the parent company of Zomato. The entrepreneur has increasingly invested his time in experimental ventures spanning health technology and aerospace, signalling ambitions extending well beyond the food delivery and quick-commerce businesses for which he is best known.

With Temple, Goyal is entering an increasingly competitive health-wearables market dominated by companies such as Apple, Samsung, Garmin and specialised players including Oura and Whoop.