Spotify Launches Conversational AI for Premium Users, Lets You Find Music Using Voice or Text

Spotify is introducing a new conversational experience for Premium subscribers that allows users to discover music by simply describing what they want to hear using voice or text.

The new feature is designed to make finding music more intuitive by letting listeners interact with Spotify using natural language. Instead of searching for a specific artist, album or song, users can ask for music based on their mood, activity, genre or other preferences.

Talk to Spotify About What You Want to Hear

With the new conversational experience, Spotify Premium users can type or speak requests to find music suited to a particular moment. For instance, listeners could ask for songs suitable for a workout, request relaxing music for the evening or describe a particular combination of genres and moods. Spotify will then interpret the request and recommend relevant music. Users can continue the conversation with follow-up prompts, allowing them to refine the results without starting a new search each time.

Voice and Text Support

Spotify is supporting both voice and text interactions, giving users the option to speak naturally to the app or type their requests. The conversational approach is intended to remove some of the friction involved in music discovery, particularly when users know the kind of music they want but cannot name a specific song or artist.

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The feature builds on Spotify's growing use of artificial intelligence across its platform, including AI-powered playlists and its AI DJ experience.

AI Becomes a Bigger Part of Spotify

Spotify has increasingly been experimenting with generative AI to personalise how users discover and consume music. Its AI Playlist feature already allows eligible users to create playlists using text prompts, while AI DJ combines personalised recommendations with AI-generated commentary.

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Available to Premium Users