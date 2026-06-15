Emergency Weather Alerts Trigger Midnight Confusion: NDMA Pauses New Warning System for Review

India’s newly launched Cell Broadcast System, designed to deliver emergency warnings directly to mobile phones, has been temporarily suspended after a series of late-night alerts triggered a review of the service.

The decision was taken by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), which issued an advisory on June 12 directing authorities to place the system on hold as a precautionary measure.

While the government has not publicly detailed the exact reasons behind the suspension, reports suggest that a midnight alert sent by disaster management units in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh may have prompted concerns about how the system was being used and monitored.

The Cell Broadcast System was introduced only weeks ago as a major upgrade to India’s disaster warning infrastructure. The technology allows authorities to instantly push emergency alerts to all mobile phones within a specific geographic area, even during periods of heavy network congestion.

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But what made the system effective also made it impossible to ignore.

In recent days, residents across Delhi-NCR and several parts of North India received repeated weather warnings related to thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds and heavy rainfall. The alerts arrived with loud warning tones that overrode silent settings on many devices, startling users and drawing widespread attention online.

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According to reports, one of the alerts issued around midnight caused phones to ring unexpectedly, leading to questions about whether proper safeguards were in place for timing and distribution.

According to a media report, the alert allegedly reached the Prime Minister’s contact number during the night, adding another layer of scrutiny to the system’s functioning. Officials have not officially confirmed whether that incident directly led to the suspension.

What is clear, however, is that NDMA has opted for a temporary pause while agencies review operational and technical aspects of the service.

The move does not signal the end of the programme. In fact, officials continue to view Cell Broadcast technology as a critical part of India’s disaster preparedness strategy.

Unlike conventional SMS alerts, Cell Broadcast messages do not rely on individual phone numbers. Instead, they are transmitted simultaneously to every compatible device connected to a mobile tower within a designated area. The system is widely used internationally to warn people about earthquakes, floods, cyclones, tsunamis and other emergencies where every second matters.

Supporters of the technology argue that an alert system is meant to interrupt people because disasters do not wait for convenient hours. However, the recent experience has also highlighted the need for careful oversight to ensure warnings are issued only when necessary and to the right audience.

For now, NDMA has chosen caution.