First iPhone Ultra Colour Leaks Online Ahead of Apple's Foldable iPhone Launch

Apple's long-rumoured foldable iPhone, widely expected to be called the iPhone Ultra, may have just revealed its first colour option.

According to a new leak shared by Ice Universe and reported by MacRumors, a component image allegedly sourced from Apple's supply chain shows the device in a dark blue finish. If authentic, it would be the first colour confirmed for Apple's first foldable iPhone.

Apple May Limit Colour Choices

The colour itself appears to align with previous rumours suggesting Apple plans to keep the iPhone Ultra's colour palette relatively conservative. Recent reports have claimed the foldable iPhone will launch in just two colour options, with Apple avoiding brighter finishes in favour of more premium and understated shades. One rumoured option is an indigo-like blue similar to the Deep Blue finish expected on the iPhone 17 Pro.

Image: Ice Universe

That would represent a different strategy from Apple's standard iPhone lineup, which typically offers multiple colours at launch.

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MacRumors notes that the approach is similar to the iPhone X launch in 2017, when Apple initially offered the device only in Silver and Space Gray.

The Foldable iPhone Is Expected to Be Apple's Most Expensive Phone Yet

While Apple has not confirmed the device, leaks suggest the iPhone Ultra could become the most expensive iPhone ever released. Reports indicate the foldable smartphone could start at around $2,000 and feature a book-style folding design with a large internal display, dual rear cameras, and a near-crease-free screen.

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Apple is also reportedly prioritising durability and repairability, with some leaks claiming the device could be easier to repair than competing foldables from Samsung and other manufacturers.

What Else Is Expected

Beyond the new colour leak, rumours suggest the iPhone Ultra will feature a tablet-like inner display, Touch ID integrated into the power button, and a thinner design than many existing foldable phones. The device is expected to sit above the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and serve as Apple's flagship smartphone offering.