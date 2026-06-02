iPhone 18 Pro Battery Leak Suggests Apple Is Finally Prioritising Battery Life

Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup could receive one of its biggest battery upgrades in recent years, according to a new leak. The report claims the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature larger batteries than their predecessors, continuing Apple's recent focus on battery endurance alongside performance improvements.

According to the Chinese tipster who goes by Digital Chat Station, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could pack a battery between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh, making it the largest battery ever used in an iPhone. The current iPhone 17 Pro Max tops out at 5,088mAh in its eSIM-only version.

Battery Gains May Be Modest, But Efficiency Could Do the Heavy Lifting

While the increase in raw battery capacity appears relatively small, reports suggest Apple is also preparing significant efficiency upgrades. The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to be powered by Apple's A20 Pro processor, reportedly built on TSMC's 2nm manufacturing process. Combined with Apple's next-generation C2 modem, the improvements could translate into noticeably longer battery life despite only modest capacity gains.

Some previous reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could surpass 40 hours of battery life under Apple's testing metrics if the efficiency improvements perform as expected.

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Apple May Make the Pro Max Slightly Thicker

The larger battery may come with a small trade-off. Multiple leaks indicate the iPhone 18 Pro Max could become slightly thicker and heavier than its predecessor to accommodate the larger battery. Reports suggest the device could exceed 240 grams in weight, making it one of the heaviest iPhones Apple has produced.

Apple is not expected to change the display size, with the Pro Max likely retaining its 6.9-inch screen.

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Other Rumoured Upgrades

Battery improvements are only one part of the rumoured iPhone 18 Pro upgrade cycle. Leaks also point to a smaller Dynamic Island, a variable-aperture main camera, Apple's next-generation wireless chip, and refinements to the camera control button.