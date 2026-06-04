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Foxconn and Intel Team Up To Build Next-Gen AI Systems

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's ​largest contract electronics manufacturer, said in a ​statement that the partnership would combine Intel's chip ⁠technology with Foxconn's manufacturing and system-building expertise.

Thomson Reuters
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Foxconn and Intel also aim to develop AI ‌systems ⁠for use outside traditional data centres, including in factories, smart cities and robots. | Image: Reuters

Foxconn said on Thursday it will work with US chipmaker Intel ​to jointly develop and deploy next-generation AI ‌infrastructure and intelligent computing platforms in a move to capture booming demand for AI computing systems.

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's ​largest contract electronics manufacturer, said in a ​statement that the partnership would combine Intel's chip ⁠technology with Foxconn's manufacturing and system-building expertise.

The ​companies plan to work on equipment used in AI ​data centres, including server racks powered by Intel Xeon processors and AI accelerator chips. They will also focus on high-speed ​interconnect technologies, cooling designs and energy efficiency ​solutions in AI systems.

Foxconn and Intel also aim to develop AI ‌systems ⁠for use outside traditional data centres, including in factories, smart cities, and robots.

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"Our collaboration with Intel will combine the strengths of both companies across ​computing platforms, system ​integration, and ⁠global supply chain capabilities," Foxconn Chairman and CEO Young Liu said in ​the statement.

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The companies also said they would ​explore ⁠work on custom chips and system integration solutions. Foxconn and Intel did not give details on the financial ⁠value ​of the collaboration, name any ​customers or offer a launch timeline.

Published By:
 Shubham Verma
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