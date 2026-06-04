Vi and Meta Introduce Silent Mobile Verification for WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Users: What Is It And How Does It Work?

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with Meta to roll out Silent Mobile Verification (SMV) across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, allowing users to verify their accounts without manually entering OTPs or switching between apps. The new authentication system uses telecom network-based verification to validate a user's mobile number in the background.

The feature is designed to simplify account registration, login, re-login, account recovery and security checks while reducing reliance on traditional SMS-based verification methods.

How Silent Mobile Verification Works

Unlike conventional authentication systems that require users to receive and enter a one-time password, Silent Mobile Verification uses the telecom network itself to confirm a user's identity.

When a Vi subscriber accesses WhatsApp, Instagram, or Facebook while connected to the Vi mobile network, the verification request is processed directly through the operator's network infrastructure. This removes the need to wait for SMS codes, copy OTPs or move between applications during the verification process.

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According to the companies, the process happens in the background and is intended to make onboarding and account access faster and more seamless.

Focus on Fraud Prevention and Security

The partnership comes as digital platforms and telecom operators face increasing pressure to strengthen user authentication and reduce fraud.

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Vi says network-based verification can help protect users against phishing attempts and digital identity-related risks by reducing dependence on OTPs, which are often targeted by fraudsters through social engineering scams.

India's growing digital ecosystem has also led to a greater focus on trusted authentication systems from both industry stakeholders and government-led initiatives. Network APIs and telecom-based identity verification are increasingly being viewed as an alternative to SMS-based authentication, particularly for large digital platforms serving millions of users.

More Telecom-Based Verification Features Planned

Vi said the Meta integration marks an important step in the evolution of telecom network APIs in India. The operator plans to expand similar capabilities to additional applications, ecosystem partners, and advanced trust-based services over time. Future use cases could include enhanced authentication, fraud prevention systems, and risk-based verification technologies.