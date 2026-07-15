Fresh Twist In Apple Vs OpenAI Lawsuit: Turns Out It Was Apple's Own Lawyer Who Dropped The Ball

Apple's blockbuster trade secret lawsuit against OpenAI just hit an awkward speed bump, and this time the embarrassment falls on Apple's own legal team.

When Apple sued OpenAI in July 2026 over alleged theft of trade secrets, one of its key arguments was that OpenAI stayed completely silent. Apple's complaint claimed the company reached out earlier in the year to raise concerns and that OpenAI simply never wrote back, painting a picture of a company that refused to engage or explain itself.

The Real Story Behind The Silence

But according to a news report from NBC News, that's not quite what happened. OpenAI did reply back in February when Apple first raised its concerns. The two sides were actually talking. The conversation only broke down because of a mix-up on Apple's side.

An outside lawyer working for Apple got confused between two different OpenAI employees who both happened to have common last names, Wang and Chang, and ended up sending messages to the wrong people entirely. The mistake mixed up identities and derailed the thread. The lawyer later had to send an apology to OpenAI over the confusion.

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That awkward mix-up is reportedly what caused the back-and-forth communication to grind to a halt in February, not any refusal from OpenAI to respond.

Why This Changes The Narrative

This detail matters a lot for how the case is being perceived. Apple built part of its courtroom story around OpenAI supposedly stonewalling its concerns before the lawsuit was filed. That narrative suggested a company that had something to hide and wouldn't even engage in conversation.

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Now it looks more like a simple case of an email sent to the wrong inbox. What Apple described as OpenAI going silent may really have been the fallout of its own legal team's paperwork error.