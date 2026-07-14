Apple Releases Public Betas of iOS 27, macOS 27, iPadOS 27 and watchOS 27: Here's How to Download

Apple has released the first public beta versions of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27 Golden Gate and watchOS 27, giving users early access to its next-generation operating systems without requiring a developer account.

The public beta rollout follows several weeks of developer testing and brings Apple's latest software features, including the redesigned Siri AI, to a wider audience ahead of the stable release expected later this year.

What's New in the Public Beta?

The biggest addition is Siri AI, Apple's rebuilt voice assistant powered by Apple Intelligence. The upgraded Siri is designed to better understand context, handle more natural conversations and assist with a wider range of everyday tasks.

The updates also introduce refinements across the Apple ecosystem, including interface improvements, performance enhancements and new features tailored for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch users.

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How to Download the Public Beta

Users who want to install the beta can enroll their devices in Apple's Beta Software Program. After signing in with an Apple ID, go to Settings, tap General, then Software Update and select Beta Updates. Choose the iOS 27 Public Beta or the corresponding beta for your Apple device, then download and install the update.

Apple recommends backing up devices before installing beta software, as preview builds may contain bugs, app compatibility issues or battery life problems.

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Should You Install It?

While the public beta is generally more stable than developer builds, it is still unfinished software. Users who rely on their iPhone or Mac for work or other critical tasks may want to wait for the final release, as beta software can occasionally cause unexpected crashes, overheating, reduced battery life or compatibility issues with third-party apps. Those with a secondary device are better suited to testing the preview versions.

When Will the Stable Version Arrive?