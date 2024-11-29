iPhone 16, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus get up to Rs 10,000 Discount at Amazon Black Friday Sale

Apple's recently launched iPhone 16 and last year's iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus are available with a discount of up to Rs 10,000 on Amazon India. These discounts are a part of Amazon's Black Friday Sale, which started in India on December 29. In addition to offering a discount on the purchase of specific iPhone models, the company is also offering exchange bonus of around Rs 27,000 along with bank discounts, which would bring down their prices further.

Here's everything that interested buyers should know:

iPhone 16 Black Friday deal on Amazon

The iPhone 16 starts at Rs 79,900 in India for the variant with 128GB of storage space. During Amazon's Black Friday Sale, the company is offering this variant at a price of Rs 71,900. In addition to this, buyers can get up to Rs 5,000 on payments made via select bank credit cards and exchange bonus of up to Rs 27,550. These offers will bring down the price of the iPhone 16 to up to Rs 39,350.

Similarly, the iPhone 16 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900 in India for the 128GB variant. This variant is available at a price of Rs 1,12,900 at Amazon's Black Friday Sale, which will bring down the price of the device by Rs 7,000.

iPhone 15 Black Friday deal on Amazon

On the other hand, last year's iPhone 15 costs Rs 69,900 in India for the base variant with a storage space of 128GB. During the Black Fiday Sale, this model is available at a price of Rs 65,900. Amazon is also offering bank discounts up to Rs 4,000 along with an exchange of up to Rs 27,550, which would bring down the price up to Rs 34,350.

Similarly, the 256GB variant of the iPhone 15, which costs Rs 79,990, is available at a price of Rs 72,900, while the 512GB variant of the device, which is priced at Rs 99,900, is available for Rs 87,900 during the Black Friday Sale.

iPhone 15 Plus Black Friday deal on Amazon