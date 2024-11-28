iPhone 16 Drops to Lowest Price in This Black Friday Sale

iPhone 16 price in India has plunged to the lowest in Reliance Digital's Black Friday Sale, which is currently underway and will run till December 2. The e-commerce retailer will offer a discount of at least ₹9,000 on the iPhone 16 for online and offline buyers. After the discount, the iPhone 16 will cost customers ₹70,900, but the price can go even lower with bank cards. Here is what interested customers should know.

Reliance Digital Black Friday iPhone 16 deal

As part of the Black Friday sale, the iPhone 16 will be available to buy for ₹70,900, according to Reliance Digital. The original price of Apple's latest marquee smartphone, however, is ₹79,900 for the 128GB storage model. The e-commerce company said customers can save more on the iPhone 16 purchase if they use a credit or debit card from ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, or OneCard. According to the company, up to ₹10,000 discount is up for grabs, although the exact discount amount will depend on the product and other terms and conditions.

Apart from the iPhone 16, Reliance Digital is selling the iPad at a starting price of ₹1,371 per month, whereas the Apple Watch is available with the points-reward system.

iPhone 16 specifications

Launched in September earlier this year, the iPhone 16 is Apple's most affordable way to experience advanced AI features. Customers can engage with the redesigned Siri, use AI to enhance their message composition, edit photos to remove unwanted objects or people, and utilize the Notes app in a whole new way.

In addition to its AI capabilities, the iPhone 16 is powered by the new A18 chip, built using a 3nm process, which provides faster performance and improved energy efficiency. Apple claims that the iPhone 16 can load graphics-intensive apps and games more quickly and allows for better multitasking. The device features a 48MP Fusion Camera, offering enhanced HDR and low-light performance, alongside a 12MP ultrawide sensor that also serves as a macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the iPhone 16 comes with a 12MP front camera, capable of recording Dolby Vision videos at 4K 60fps.