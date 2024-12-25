OnePlus 13 Series to Arrive in India on January 7: What to Expect?

OnePlus 13 Series launch: OnePlus is set to host its Winter Launch Event in India on January 7. At the event, the company will launch the OnePlus 13 series smartphones, which will include the OnePlus 13 5G and the OnePlus 13R 5G.

While the company has already launched the OnePlus 13 5G in China, it is yet to launch the OnePlus Ace 5 or the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro, one of which is expected to arrive as the OnePlus 13R in India.

Ahead of the January 7 launch event, here is everything to know about the OnePlus 13 Series smartphones:

OnePlus 13 5G: What to expect?

OnePlus has already confirmed a host of details about the OnePlus 13 5G ahead of its launch in India. For instance, we know that the phone will arrive in three colour variants -- Midnight Ocean with vegan leather finish, Black Eclipse and Artic Dawn. The company has also revealed that the smartphone will be powered Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that was launched at Qualcomm's flagship event in Hawaii back in October this year.

In addition to these features, the OnePlus 13 5G will come a big battery with a capacity of 6,000mAh and have IP69 and IP68 dust and water protection on the front and at the back. The company has also revealed that the upcoming smartphone will run Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 and come with a Clear Burst mode, which the company says will capture fast-motion images clearly.

As mentioned before, the company has already launched the OnePlus 13 in China, which sports a 6.82-inch OLED display with a dynamic screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a 1440p resolution. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Lite that is coupled with up to 1TB of storage space and a 6,000mAh battery. On the camera front, the phone gets a 50MP triple camera setup at the back and a 32MP camera in the front.

OnePlus is expected to bring the phone with same features to India and its global markets.

On the pricing front, the OnePlus 13 5G is expected to be priced around Rs 60,000 in India.

OnePlus 13R 5G: What to expect?

Coming to the OnePlus 13R, the company has confirmed that this smartphone will come in Nebula Noir and Astral Trail colour variants. It has also confirmed that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is the same chip that powers the OnePlus 12 smartphone. It will also sport a 6,000mAh battery and run Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.

As per reports, OnePlus is expected to bring the OnePlus Ace 5 as the OnePlus 13R in India. This smartphone is expected to get a 6.78-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K. It is likely to get a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP camera setup at the back. It is also likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.