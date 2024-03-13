×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

Nazara Tech pledges Rs 830 crore to boost global expansion via strategic M&As

Nazara is exploring global opportunities within the gaming, esports, and adtech sectors, with a specific focus on established gaming IPs and studios.

Reported by: Anirudh Trivedi
Nazara Tech
Nazara Tech | Image:Nazara Tech
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nazara Tech’s expansion plans: Nazara Technologies Limited, a gaming and sports media company, has announced to allocate Rs 830 crore towards mergers and acquisitions (M&A) over the next 24 months. The step will enable Nazara to expand its operations and increase its global presence as a premier gaming platform on the international stage.

Building on its recent fundraising of Rs 760 crore through investors such as Nikhil Kamath, ICICI Prudential MF, and Plutus Wealth Management, Nazara is planning for a major expansion in the foreseeable future. 

Advertisement

Nazara is exploring global opportunities within the gaming, esports, and adtech sectors, with a specific focus on established gaming IPs and studios, as well as emerging technologies such as web3, Virtual Reality, and AI. 

Nitish Mittersain, Joint Managing Director & CEO of Nazara Technologies, underlined the company's successful 'acquire and scale' strategy, citing post-acquisition growth in entities like Kiddopia, Nodwin Gaming, and Sportskeeda. 

Advertisement

Mittersain said, “Our unique decentralised model allows these businesses to operate autonomously by strong management and provides us with significant bandwidth to scale the platform we have created. The $100 million pledge will further boost this opportunity for us in that direction. We are particularly focused on investing in and acquiring gaming studios globally with a specific focus on India’s 500 million gamers as well as the large North American market”

Nazara's portfolio includes a diverse range of gaming and esports brands, spanning across India, the US, and other global markets. Notable entities under the Nazara umbrella include Nodwin Gaming in esports, Sportskeeda and Pro Football Network in sports media, as well as gamified early learning products like Kiddopia and Animal Jam, which enjoy global leadership in their respective segments.

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Punjab shocker

Army Men Attacked

a few seconds ago
IPL commentators

IPL 2024 Commentators

2 minutes ago
IPL 2024, RCB

IPL 2024: RCB new name

4 minutes ago
Patna Blast

Transfomer Blast in Patna

10 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi's Haldi Ceremony

10 minutes ago
Stuart Broad on Virat Kohli

Broad on Kohli for T20 WC

12 minutes ago
Nifty falls below 22,000

Nifty falls below 22,000

14 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Shares BTS Pics

17 minutes ago
Feed Your Pet Birds These Safe And Healthy Treats

Safe Treats For Birds

19 minutes ago
BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas

19 minutes ago
Peanut butter with stuffed dates

Khajoor Based Dishes

19 minutes ago
HPCA Stadium Dharamshala

IPL 2024 Venues List

20 minutes ago
Nayab Singh Saini

Saini Wins Floor Test

21 minutes ago
Surbhi Chanda

Surbhi-Karan Wedding

22 minutes ago
BCCI

BCCI set to bar state

24 minutes ago
Representative image of happy zodiac signs

Cheerful Zodiac Signs

25 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Dons Sweatshirt

26 minutes ago
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey

AFC asks ousted AIFF

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'I was gobsmacked. I couldn't even imagine the gesture from Rohit': Ash

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Man Held For Setting Live-in Partner Afire For Sexual Abuse of Daughter

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Police Shoot, Apprehend 3 Wanted Murder Accused in Northeast Delhi

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Mumbai To Change Names Of These 7 Railway Stations

    India News19 hours ago

  5. SHOCKING BEHAVIOUR from Pakistan's Naseem Shah forces PCB to impose fine

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo