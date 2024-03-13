Advertisement

Nazara Tech’s expansion plans: Nazara Technologies Limited, a gaming and sports media company, has announced to allocate Rs 830 crore towards mergers and acquisitions (M&A) over the next 24 months. The step will enable Nazara to expand its operations and increase its global presence as a premier gaming platform on the international stage.

Building on its recent fundraising of Rs 760 crore through investors such as Nikhil Kamath, ICICI Prudential MF, and Plutus Wealth Management, Nazara is planning for a major expansion in the foreseeable future.

Nazara is exploring global opportunities within the gaming, esports, and adtech sectors, with a specific focus on established gaming IPs and studios, as well as emerging technologies such as web3, Virtual Reality, and AI.

Nitish Mittersain, Joint Managing Director & CEO of Nazara Technologies, underlined the company's successful 'acquire and scale' strategy, citing post-acquisition growth in entities like Kiddopia, Nodwin Gaming, and Sportskeeda.

Mittersain said, “Our unique decentralised model allows these businesses to operate autonomously by strong management and provides us with significant bandwidth to scale the platform we have created. The $100 million pledge will further boost this opportunity for us in that direction. We are particularly focused on investing in and acquiring gaming studios globally with a specific focus on India’s 500 million gamers as well as the large North American market”

Nazara's portfolio includes a diverse range of gaming and esports brands, spanning across India, the US, and other global markets. Notable entities under the Nazara umbrella include Nodwin Gaming in esports, Sportskeeda and Pro Football Network in sports media, as well as gamified early learning products like Kiddopia and Animal Jam, which enjoy global leadership in their respective segments.