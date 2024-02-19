Advertisement

Nintendo Switch 2 release date: Nintendo's stock tumbled by 6 per cent following reports indicating a delay in the release of its highly anticipated successor to the Switch console. Originally speculated to hit the market by late 2024, sources now suggest that the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 will be pushed back to early 2025.

While Nintendo has remained tight-lipped regarding details of the new device, industry insiders have long anticipated a successor to the aging Switch console. The company's decision to raise its full-year sales forecast for the Switch earlier this month seemed to reinforce expectations of an imminent launch.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa emphasised the importance of maintaining momentum in the Switch business during an earnings briefing, signaling the significance of the forthcoming console for the company's future.

Reports from outlets like VGC and Eurogamer indicate that the Nintendo Switch 2 could potentially debut in the first quarter of 2025, with speculation suggesting a March unveiling, coinciding with the 8th anniversary of the original Switch. This delay is expected to provide game developers with additional time to finalise titles for the new platform.

Anticipation surrounds the capabilities of the Nintendo Switch 2, with rumors suggesting a next-generation NVIDIA Tegra processor featuring real-time ray tracing and an expansive 8-inch display. The delayed launch window could also see the release of highly awaited titles such as Metroid Prime 4 alongside the new console.

Despite the setback, the original Nintendo Switch continues to dominate the gaming market globally, surpassing competitors like the Sony PS5 and the Xbox Series S/X in sales. Nintendo has previously introduced upgraded versions of the Switch, including one with an OLED screen and a compact, budget-friendly Switch Lite model.

The Nintendo Switch originally debuted in 2017, capturing the market with a price tag of $299.99. A recent updated version featuring an OLED screen was released in October at $349.99. While Nintendo's official presence in India remains limited, its consoles are available through various online and offline retailers, albeit at slightly inflated prices.