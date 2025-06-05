Google’s Most Affordable Pixel 9a Now Available at ₹3,000 Discount

Updated 5 June 2025 at 18:36 IST
The Pixel 9a is now down to one of its lowest prices online. Launched earlier this year as the company’s entry-level phone, the Pixel 9a brings top-class performance and the goodness of Android at a significantly lower price tag. It is officially priced at ₹49,999, but the ongoing deal on the Google Store India makes the phone more affordable. Here is how the deal works.
You can get an instant cashback of ₹3,000 on the Pixel 9a’s price when you use an HDFC Bank credit card. But, here is a catch: the cashback offer applies only to EMI purchases. The Google Store has no-cost EMI payment options with monthly instalments of as low as ₹1,958.29. Google says customers also get super saver bundles with benefits of up to ₹1,000 on buying the Pixel 9a.
The Pixel 9a is a strong competitor to the iPhone 16e, boasting IP68 water resistance, advanced AI capabilities powered by a flagship chip, and an ultrawide camera—a feature absent in the iPhone 16e. Unlike its predecessors, the Pixel 9a sports a sleek, flush rear design, abandoning the visor look.
Featuring a 6.3-inch Actua display with full-HD+ resolution, the Pixel 9a offers an adaptive refresh rate spanning 60-120Hz and a peak brightness of 2700 nits, alongside HDR support. Powered by the Google Tensor G4 processor and a Titan M2 security processor, it delivers the same performance and Gemini-driven AI features as the higher-end Pixel 9 series, though it comes with 8GB of RAM.
For photography, the Pixel 9a includes a 48MP main camera with optical image stabilisation and a 13MP ultrawide camera supporting up to 8x Super Res Zoom. The front houses a 13MP camera with a wide 96.1-degree field of view. All of Google's signature camera features, such as Macro Focus, Add Me, Night Sight, Astrophotography, and Top Shot, are integrated. Video recording is supported up to 4K at 60fps. Launched with Android 15, the Pixel 9a offers seven years of major OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates.
