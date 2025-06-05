Google’s Most Affordable Pixel 9a Now Available at ₹3,000 Discount

The Pixel 9a is now down to one of its lowest prices online. Launched earlier this year as the company’s entry-level phone, the Pixel 9a brings top-class performance and the goodness of Android at a significantly lower price tag. It is officially priced at ₹49,999, but the ongoing deal on the Google Store India makes the phone more affordable. Here is how the deal works.

Google Pixel 9a deal

You can get an instant cashback of ₹3,000 on the Pixel 9a’s price when you use an HDFC Bank credit card. But, here is a catch: the cashback offer applies only to EMI purchases. The Google Store has no-cost EMI payment options with monthly instalments of as low as ₹1,958.29. Google says customers also get super saver bundles with benefits of up to ₹1,000 on buying the Pixel 9a.

Google Pixel 9a specifications

The Pixel 9a is a strong competitor to the iPhone 16e, boasting IP68 water resistance, advanced AI capabilities powered by a flagship chip, and an ultrawide camera—a feature absent in the iPhone 16e. Unlike its predecessors, the Pixel 9a sports a sleek, flush rear design, abandoning the visor look.

Featuring a 6.3-inch Actua display with full-HD+ resolution, the Pixel 9a offers an adaptive refresh rate spanning 60-120Hz and a peak brightness of 2700 nits, alongside HDR support. Powered by the Google Tensor G4 processor and a Titan M2 security processor, it delivers the same performance and Gemini-driven AI features as the higher-end Pixel 9 series, though it comes with 8GB of RAM.