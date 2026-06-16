Google’s Screenless Fitbit Air May Launch in India Soon

Google could soon bring its latest fitness wearable, the Fitbit Air, to India. The device has appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification database, a key step that often signals an upcoming launch in the country.

The Fitbit Air has attracted significant attention since its global debut last month. Unlike traditional fitness bands, it does not have a display or physical buttons. Instead, it focuses on tracking health and fitness data in the background, with users viewing their information through Google’s companion app.

According to a BIS listing spotted by 91Mobiles, the Fitbit Air carrying model number GW968 has been certified for India. The model number matches the device listed on Fitbit’s official support pages, strengthening speculation that Google is preparing to introduce the tracker in the Indian market.

India Launch Appears Closer

Google has not officially confirmed an India launch date. However, products usually receive BIS certification before they are released in the country, making the listing a strong indication that the Fitbit Air could arrive soon.

Advertisement

The move would help Google tap into India’s growing demand for affordable fitness gadgets. The market has seen strong interest in smartwatches and fitness bands, especially devices that offer health tracking without a premium price tag.

What Makes Fitbit Air Different?

The Fitbit Air marks a major shift for the Fitbit brand. For years, Fitbit devices have relied on screens to show notifications, workout details and health metrics. The Air removes the display entirely and instead uses vibration alerts for basic feedback.

Advertisement

Health insights, activity tracking and fitness coaching are handled through the Google Health app. The idea is to offer a less distracting fitness experience while still providing users with detailed health data.

What Is Not Changing?

While the design is new, Fitbit’s core focus remains the same. The Air continues to track fitness and health activities, and it remains closely tied to Google’s software ecosystem. Users will still access their workout data, progress reports and health insights through the companion app.

Global Launch Has Seen Strong Interest

The Fitbit Air has already launched in markets including the United States, the United Kingdom, parts of Europe and Australia. The wearable has received positive reviews for its simple approach to fitness tracking, though some users have reported connectivity issues and concerns about the one-size-fits-all band.