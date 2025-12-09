Government Warns Google Chrome Users on Windows, Mac Devices: What You Need to Know

The Indian government has issued a fresh high-severity security alert for Google Chrome users on Windows and Mac, warning that multiple vulnerabilities could let attackers hijack devices if the browser is not updated. The advisory, released by the Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In) under the IT ministry, applies to Chrome desktop builds below the latest stable version and urges users to update immediately.​

What the government warning says

CERT-In’s latest note flags several high-risk flaws in Google Chrome that could be exploited remotely if a user is tricked into opening a malicious website or link. In technical terms, these issues stem from bugs such as type confusion and race conditions in Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine and use-after-free vulnerabilities in components like Digital Credentials, media handling, WebRTC and DevTools.​

If successfully exploited, the vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to run arbitrary code, steal sensitive information, bypass security restrictions or even gain higher privileges on the affected system. That effectively means a compromised browser session could be used as a stepping stone to install malware, spy on activity or move deeper into a corporate network.​

Which Chrome versions are affected

The current advisory covers Google Chrome for desktop on Windows and macOS, as well as Linux, but the headline risk in India is for laptop and PC users on Windows and Mac. CERT-In notes that versions prior to Chrome 143.0.7499.40 (or 143.0.7499.41, depending on platform) are vulnerable, and users running older builds remain at risk until they install the patched release.​

Chrome updates are rolled out automatically for most users, but the browser may not have restarted to apply the fix. Anyone who has disabled automatic updates or who rarely closes Chrome is particularly exposed, since their browser can be weeks behind the secure release.​

What Windows and Mac users should do

For Windows and Mac users, the first step is to check the installed Chrome version by going to Help > About Google Chrome, which also triggers an update check. If the build number is lower than the version specified in the advisory, users should allow the update to download and then relaunch the browser to complete installation.​

